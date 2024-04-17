1
Exciting changes to Scripps News' website, mobile and streaming apps
TV
Company News
Cracking down on password sharing pays off for Netflix
Justin Boggs
11:45 AM, Apr 19, 2024
Celebrity
Travis Kelce to host celebrity 'Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?'
Alex Arger
7:55 PM, Apr 17, 2024
TV
'Golden Bachelor' couple Gerry and Theresa are getting divorced
Elina Tarkazikis
10:09 AM, Apr 12, 2024
Celebrity
Reese Witherspoon is working on a ‘Legally Blonde’ TV show
Taylor Kuether
3:14 PM, Apr 07, 2024
TV
Conan O'Brien will make first 'Tonight Show' appearance in 14 years
AP via Scripps News
2:03 PM, Apr 05, 2024
Sports
ESPN to launch standalone app in 2025 aimed at cord cutters
Justin Boggs
11:48 AM, Apr 04, 2024
Sports
LSU-Iowa game garners largest NCAA women's basketball TV audience ever
Justin Boggs
8:13 AM, Apr 03, 2024
TV
Jenn Tran makes history as the first Asian American 'Bachelorette'
Kaitlin Gates
3:36 PM, Mar 26, 2024
TV
FCC to require cable, satellite TV providers to list 'all-in' price
Justin Boggs
1:17 PM, Mar 15, 2024
TV
Roku prevents users from using devices until they agree to new terms
Scripps News Staff
7:50 PM, Mar 07, 2024
TV
First Black character in 'Peanuts' comic strip gets his own special
Alex Arger
10:04 PM, Feb 15, 2024
TV
Barney shares first public message in 14 years. Here's what he said
Alex Arger
10:07 PM, Feb 14, 2024
TV
Puppy Bowl turns 20: Meet the pups and the 'rufferee' making history
Ben Schamisso
7:22 PM, Feb 09, 2024
TV
Disney+ will start its password-sharing crackdown this summer
Elina Tarkazikis
1:31 PM, Feb 08, 2024
Sports
Nick Saban finds new job after leaving Alabama football
Justin Boggs
10:22 AM, Feb 08, 2024
Sports
ESPN, FOX and Warner Bros. Discovery plan new sports streaming app
Scripps News Staff
9:08 PM, Feb 06, 2024
TV
'Wonder Man' crew member dies after accident on Marvel show's set
AP via Scripps News
7:45 PM, Feb 06, 2024
TV
'Suits' spinoff gets pilot order at NBC. Here's what fans can expect
Alex Arger
5:58 PM, Feb 02, 2024
TV
Hulu cracking down on password sharing, including for Disney+, ESPN+
Elina Tarkazikis
12:31 PM, Feb 01, 2024
Celebrity
Documentary about Celine Dion's health journey coming to Prime Video
Taylor O'Bier
1:14 PM, Jan 31, 2024
Sports
Lions vs. 49ers draws larger TV audience than Chiefs vs. Ravens
Justin Boggs
7:33 AM, Jan 30, 2024
TV
Jon Stewart will return to 'The Daily Show' as host — just on Mondays
AP via Scripps News
12:13 PM, Jan 24, 2024
TV
'Cheer' star Monica Aldama's son hit with 10 child pornography charges
Alex Arger
8:33 PM, Jan 23, 2024
TV
Netflix to become exclusive home of WWE 'Raw'
Scripps News Staff
1:33 PM, Jan 23, 2024
Sports
NFL popularity booms as game-day viewership continues to grow
Dan Grossman
11:46 AM, Jan 23, 2024
TV
Rodgers back on 'The Pat McAfee Show' after rumors he was booted
Gage Jackson
3:16 PM, Jan 11, 2024
TV
Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella says she had brain tumor removed
Justin Boggs
9:07 AM, Jan 11, 2024
TV
Customers dropping streaming services, switching to ad-based plans
Justin Boggs
11:46 AM, Jan 03, 2024
TV
Ads on Amazon Prime movies and TV shows will begin in late January
AP via Scripps News
8:05 AM, Dec 28, 2023
TV
More than 1,000 shows may soon be deleted from your gaming console
Scripps News Staff
3:20 PM, Dec 07, 2023
TV
'Late Show' canceled this week after Stephen Colbert's appendix burst
Scripps News Staff
3:08 PM, Nov 28, 2023
TV
Mark Cuban says he plans to leave ABC's 'Shark Tank' next year
Gage Jackson
10:14 AM, Nov 28, 2023
Holidays and Celebrations
'Queen of Thanksgiving' Martha Stewart is 'turkeyed out'
Justin Boggs
2:15 PM, Nov 17, 2023
Sports
Charissa Thompson claims she's made up sideline interviews
Justin Boggs
11:53 AM, Nov 17, 2023
TV
Bobby Berk announces he's leaving Netflix's 'Queer Eye'
Alex Arger
6:46 PM, Nov 13, 2023
Sports
National Women's Soccer League lands major TV rights deal
Justin Boggs
11:52 AM, Nov 10, 2023
TV
Comedian Taylor Tomlinson to host new late-night show 'After Midnight'
Bridget Sharkey
5:26 PM, Nov 02, 2023
TV
Matthew Perry's co-stars remain silent after his death
Scripps News Staff
9:36 AM, Oct 30, 2023
TV
Head writers of 'The Drew Barrymore Show' aren't returning. Here's why
Alex Arger
9:10 PM, Oct 05, 2023
TV
'SNL' is back with Pete Davidson, Bad Bunny as initial hosts
Scripps News Staff
10:22 AM, Oct 05, 2023
TV
Late-night shows return after writers strike; actors resume talks
AP via Scripps News
9:22 AM, Oct 02, 2023
Sports
Kelce-Swift dating rumors spur most-watched NFL game of the week
Gage Jackson
3:43 PM, Sep 26, 2023
