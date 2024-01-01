Licensing FAQ

Scripps News' work is copyright-protected in all its forms, including video, audio, graphics, photographs and text (the Scripps News "Work"). The following guidance addresses frequently asked questions regarding the manner in which you may or may not use Scripps News Work.

You may:

Use a limited amount of the Work for personal, unpublished, noncommercial and nonexclusive purposes (such as printing a transcript or downloading a video as a personal reference);

Show Scripps News Work in a school classroom for noncommercial educational purposes on a limited, one-time basis;

If Scripps News provides an embed code for one of its videos, you may use that code to embed Scripps News Work on a blog post or website, so long as your use doesn't imply that Scripps News is affiliated with you or endorses you or your products or services;

Link to Scripps News Work, so long as your use doesn't imply that Scripps News is affiliated with you or endorses you or your products or services; or

Use short pieces of Scripps News Work for applications addressed by the U.S. fair use exception; for example, in a newscast that provides commentary on a Scripps News Work.

You may not:

Edit or alter Scripps News Work;

Closely mimic Scripps News Work and/or publish, distribute or sell your own competing version;

Imply that Scripps News is affiliated with you or endorses you, your organization or your products or services;

Use Scripps News Work for a commercial purpose, such as in an advertisement for a product, services or political candidate;

Use Scripps News Work in conjunction with your fundraising efforts;

License, sublicense, distribute, redistribute or transmit Scripps News Work without Scripps' permission;

Sell or otherwise monetize Scripps News Work;

Use Scripps News' copyrighted or trademarked materials (i.e. Work, logos or slogans) except in cases mandated under the fair use exception, such as commentary.

Let's discuss: