Exciting changes to Scripps News' website, mobile and streaming apps
Weather
Weather
Why the government created new tools to show heat forecasts and risk
Taylor O'Bier
5:28 PM, Apr 22, 2024
Weather
Storms threaten hail and tornadoes, starting in Plains states
Scripps News Staff
10:29 PM, Apr 15, 2024
Weather
Millions of Americans impacted by flash flooding and tornadoes
AP via Scripps News
1:38 PM, Apr 11, 2024
Weather
Storms bring floods and damaging winds to states across the South
AP via Scripps News
5:12 PM, Apr 10, 2024
Weather
Tornadoes, large hail, floods threaten Gulf Coast and Southern regions
Scripps News Staff
8:32 PM, Apr 09, 2024
Weather
Eclipse weather forecast: Clouds may spoil view along much of the path
AP via Scripps News
7:57 PM, Apr 07, 2024
Weather
Spring allergies are here, and here’s how to deal with them
Chloe Nordquist
4:41 PM, Apr 05, 2024
Breaking News
No damage, injuries reported from earthquake in NYC area
Scripps News Staff
10:45 AM, Apr 05, 2024
Weather
Heavy snow buries Northeast, leaving 700,000 without power
AP via Scripps News
10:48 PM, Apr 04, 2024
Weather
Forecasters predict a well-above-average Atlantic hurricane season
Evan Thomas
8:57 PM, Apr 04, 2024
Space
You can now view solar eclipse cloud cover forecast
Justin Boggs
9:21 AM, Apr 03, 2024
Weather
Deadly storms now threaten East Coast with heavy spring snowfall
AP via Scripps News
7:20 AM, Apr 03, 2024
Weather
Heavy storms bring snow, floods and power outages across the US
Justin Boggs
8:16 AM, Apr 02, 2024
Weather
Severe weather alerts threaten millions of Americans this week
Scripps News Staff
2:29 PM, Apr 01, 2024
Weather
Storm threatens snow in the Midwest and tornadoes in the South
AP via Scripps News
10:05 AM, Mar 25, 2024
Weather
Winter storm slams into the Great Plains, Upper Midwest and Northeast
Meg Hilling
6:46 PM, Mar 24, 2024
Weather
The spring equinox is here. What does that mean?
Scripps News Staff
11:33 AM, Mar 19, 2024
Weather
Ohio governor declares state of emergency after deadly tornadoes
Scripps News Staff
6:52 PM, Mar 17, 2024
Weather
Deadly tornado sweeps Ohio trailer park amid Midwest outbreak
Justin Boggs
7:25 AM, Mar 15, 2024
Weather
Landslide destroys Los Angeles home, leaves 2 others on hillside edge
AP via Scripps News
4:56 PM, Mar 14, 2024
Weather
Mass casualty event reported in Ohio following suspected tornadoes
Scripps News Staff
7:25 AM, Mar 14, 2024
Weather
Town spends $600K on shore protection, storm washes it away days later
AP via Scripps News
3:52 PM, Mar 13, 2024
Weather
Warm temperatures have left Great Lakes almost ice-free
Ben Schamisso
6:39 PM, Mar 11, 2024
Weather
Wild weather continues to impact many across the US
Vanessa Misciagna
9:21 PM, Mar 04, 2024
Weather
Powerful blizzard continues to batter Western states
Meg Hilling
4:34 PM, Mar 03, 2024
Weather
California and Nevada storm shuts interstate, dumps snow on mountains
AP via Scripps News
7:57 AM, Mar 02, 2024
Weather
Gov. Abbott says Texas wildfires may have destroyed 500 buildings
AP via Scripps News
9:03 PM, Mar 01, 2024
Weather
California water data shows change for typically drier months ahead
Scripps News Staff
8:40 PM, Mar 01, 2024
Weather
California's Sierra Nevada braces for as much as 10 feet of snow
AP via Scripps News
4:41 PM, Mar 01, 2024
Weather
Winter storm to hit much of US, will end mild Midwest weather
Vanessa Misciagna
8:16 PM, Feb 27, 2024
Weather
The end of February brings unusual weather across the US
AP via Scripps News
10:05 PM, Feb 26, 2024
Weather
Heavy rains form temporary lake in Death Valley; kayaking encouraged
Scripps News Staff
6:54 PM, Feb 20, 2024
Weather
High winds push commercial flights to rare 800 mph speeds
Taylor O'Bier
1:42 PM, Feb 20, 2024
Weather
A saturated California gets more rain and snow in Tuesday storms
Scripps News Staff
7:35 AM, Feb 20, 2024
Weather
Flood watches, wind warnings in California as storm moves ashore
Scripps News Staff
8:23 AM, Feb 19, 2024
Weather
La Nina signals the potential for an active hurricane season ahead
Scott Withers
7:57 PM, Feb 18, 2024
Weather
NYC gets largest snowstorm since 2022, schools go virtual
Scripps News Staff
7:47 AM, Feb 13, 2024
Animals and Insects
When is it too cold to walk your dog?
Bridget Sharkey
9:45 AM, Feb 12, 2024
Weather
Snowstorm could bring end to Northeast's calm winter
Justin Boggs
9:11 AM, Feb 12, 2024
Natural Disasters
Researchers say modern, powerful hurricanes need a new category
Clayton Sandell
8:12 PM, Feb 09, 2024
Weather
Rare 4.0 magnitude earthquake recorded off Florida coast
5:49 PM, Feb 08, 2024
Weather
Could new flood sensors help keep your basement dry?
Chris Conte
6:47 PM, Feb 07, 2024
Watch Scripps News