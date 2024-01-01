1
Documentaries
LATEST SERIES
In Real Life
In this award-winning series, learn about the global effort to reboot nature's endangered species, and discover what it’s like to find love in real life with artificial intelligence.
Next Level
In this original series from Scripps News, we dive into the real-world influence of gaming from its impact on technology and entertainment to politics and culture at large.
Bellingcat
These open-source visual investigations use satellite imagery, social media, and online tools to shed light on international conflict — from tracking weapon supplies to debunking government claims.
Scripps News Showcase
Join 'Scripps News Showcase' for groundbreaking documentary films from independent filmmakers.
ARCHIVES
Asylum: Beyond the Border Crisis
In this special report, Scripps News travels to El Salvador to examine the root causes of the U.S. border crisis and to show the impact of President Trump's new "zero-tolerance" immigration policies.
Baby Brokers
In partnership with TIME, Scripps News pulls back the curtain on the private adoption industry, where big profits can open the door for exploitation.
Blowout: Inside America's Energy Gamble
Take a deep dive into American energy's global impacts on profits, public health, and climate change from the oil fields of West Texas, to an energy revolution in Asia.
Breaking Waves
Scripps News follows Carissa Moore, Lakey Peterson and Caroline Marks as they compete for Olympic berths.
Catfish Kingdom
This Newsy documentary charts the life, loss, and triumph of Ed Scott Jr., a Mississippi farmer who waged a decades-long fight against discrimination.
Early Release
Amid the pandemic, thousands of non-violent offenders released early from their sentences are making the transition from prison to quarantine and into a radically changed outside world.
Datalogue
In this original series from Scripps News, our reporters present unique stories driven by data journalism and original surveys — creatively visualized through animation.
An Early Grave: Crisis in Rural America
Scripps News takes a deep dive into the growing mortality gap between Americans living in rural areas vs. cities.
The Freedom Singer
In the early 1960s, The Freedom Singers traveled across the country to raise funds for the civil rights movement and spread a message of hope.
In Dry Water
Adama and Adja have a problem. Their country is running out of fish. This Newsy documentary shows the human impact of the global overfishing crisis.
Ghost Forest
Scripps News follows scientists as they conduct new research on 'ghost forests' in the Arctic that have been transformed into marshland by rising sea levels.
The Incinerator: How a Major Polluter Gets Clean Energy Funding
Across the U.S., waste incinerators have health impacts for communities living nearby. In Baltimore, there's a heated debate over what to do about it.
The Last Responders
Three days inside a Detroit funeral home, where COVID-19 is pushing death care workers to their limit.
Maternity Deserts
A quiet crisis has left millions of American women without much-needed maternal health care, as shifting resources and populations have led to the closure of hospitals and maternity wards nationwide.
Resilience: Puerto Rico in Recovery
This special report shows how everyday Puerto Ricans are adapting to life after Hurricane Maria, from rebuilding homes, to counting those lost, to regaining employment.
Revolt: Energy Revolution in The Heartland
This Newsy original series digs into the struggle for clean water in coal country, Evangelicals push for climate action, the economic boom in renewable energy, and much more.
Ropes in Brown Hands
In one of America's few remaining Freedmen's towns, a cowboy carries on the tradition of one of the nation's oldest African-American rodeos.
Roxana: Trauma in The System
This short documentary follows a young mother’s visit to the juvenile detention center where she was once incarcerated, returning this time as a trained therapist.
Shift: Stories Shaping the Future
Love in virtual reality. Killer robots. Climate migration. A new form of justice. These are stories shaping the future.
Simple Steps to Sustainability
The environment plays a critical role in our everyday life, but are we doing enough to protect it? Experts from around the world share tips and tricks on how we can all live more sustainably.
Stateless
In this Scripps News documentary, African migrants on a journey to seek asylum in the U.S. and Canada are held in a state of legal limbo in Mexico.
Walkout: The School Funding Rebellion
Follow teachers as they get organized and demand raises from their state legislature. Get an in-depth, personal look at a strike at the heart of a nationwide movement for education funding.
War 2.0: Blurring the Battlefield
Take a look at how cyber and information warfare are changing the face of global conflict and posing a threat to both U.S. infrastructure and democracy.
Young Guns
In this special report, Scripps News digs into a new frontier for firearms and looks at how the YouTube generation will shape the debate over guns in America.
