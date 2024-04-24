1
Sports
Sports
Reggie Bush is reinstated as 2005 Heisman Trophy winner
AP via Scripps News
3:54 PM, Apr 24, 2024
Life
Olympic figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi gets Barbie doll for AAPI Heritage Month
Elina Tarkazikis
1:04 PM, Apr 24, 2024
Business
Caitlin Clark lands $28M endorsement deal with Nike
Clint Davis
10:58 AM, Apr 24, 2024
Sports
Agency stands by decision to clear Chinese swimmers for Tokyo Olympics
AP via Scripps News
2:24 PM, Apr 22, 2024
Sports
High school freshman has record-breaking pro golf performance
Justin Boggs
9:47 AM, Apr 22, 2024
Sports
It's official! NHL approves Coyotes relocation to Salt Lake City
Scripps News Salt Lake City
5:04 PM, Apr 18, 2024
Company News
Caitlin Clark reportedly nearing lucrative endorsement deal with Nike
Gage Jackson
3:20 PM, Apr 18, 2024
Sports
How the WNBA pays: Scripps News talks with the Players Association
Scripps News Staff
7:35 PM, Apr 17, 2024
Sports
Jason Kelce says he lost his Super Bowl ring in a pool of chili
Scripps News Cincinnati
3:09 PM, Apr 17, 2024
Sports
Raptors center permanently banned from NBA for betting activities
Justin Boggs
2:03 PM, Apr 17, 2024
Sports
New 'Dream Team'? USA basketball unveils 2024 Paris Olympics roster
Scripps News Staff
12:35 PM, Apr 17, 2024
Crime
Woman who accused Trevor Bauer of sex assault charged with fraud
AP via Scripps News
8:20 AM, Apr 17, 2024
Sports
Inside a new wave of sports stadium construction
Adi Guajardo
10:47 PM, Apr 16, 2024
Celebrity
Serena Williams says she's 'super interested' in owning a WNBA team
Taylor O'Bier
4:03 PM, Apr 16, 2024
Sports
NHL executive committee approves Arizona Coyotes relocation to Utah
Scripps News Salt Lake City
3:36 PM, Apr 16, 2024
Sports
Blake Griffin retires after high-flying NBA career
AP via Scripps News
2:48 PM, Apr 16, 2024
Sports
Nike US women's Olympic uniforms slammed for being revealing, sexist
Elina Tarkazikis
2:37 PM, Apr 16, 2024
Sports
Whitey Herzog, Hall of Fame St. Louis Cardinals manager, dies at 92
AP via Scripps News
12:56 PM, Apr 16, 2024
LGBTQ+
W.Va. transgender sports ban discriminates against athlete, court says
AP via Scripps News
12:19 PM, Apr 16, 2024
Sports
Chiefs' Rashee Rice sued for more than $1M by Dallas car crash victims
Scripps News Kansas City
9:07 AM, Apr 16, 2024
Sports
Paris Olympics flame is lit at the Greek cradle of ancient games
AP via Scripps News
7:28 AM, Apr 16, 2024
Sports
France has contingencies in case of security risks at Olympic ceremony
Scripps News Staff
9:53 PM, Apr 15, 2024
Crime
Former Kentucky swimmers sue school, coaches over alleged sexual abuse
Taylor O'Bier
6:46 PM, Apr 15, 2024
Sports
NHL's Arizona Coyotes reportedly relocating to Utah
Scripps News Salt Lake City
2:42 PM, Apr 15, 2024
Sports
Brittney Griner and wife Cherelle expecting first baby
Elina Tarkazikis
2:05 PM, Apr 15, 2024
Sports
Ethiopian Sisay Lemma, Kenyan Hellen Obiri win Boston Marathon
Justin Boggs
12:17 PM, Apr 15, 2024
Sports
Caitlin Clark drafted first by Indiana in WNBA Draft
Justin Boggs
12:06 PM, Apr 15, 2024
Sports
Scottie Scheffler unstoppable and wins another Masters green jacket
AP via Scripps News
7:52 PM, Apr 14, 2024
Sports
Tiger Woods finishes Masters with his highest score as a pro
AP via Scripps News
5:03 PM, Apr 14, 2024
Sports
Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese headline highly anticipated WNBA draft
AP via Scripps News
2:18 PM, Apr 14, 2024
Sports
Judge orders ex-interpreter for Ohtani to get gambling treatment
AP via Scripps News
9:59 PM, Apr 12, 2024
Sports
Tom Brady coming out of retirement? QB says he's 'not opposed'
Gage Jackson
1:31 PM, Apr 12, 2024
Crime
Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice surrenders to authorities after car crash
Scripps News Kansas City
8:00 AM, Apr 12, 2024
Sports
The history of the famous Masters green jacket
Kathleen St. John
4:15 PM, Apr 11, 2024
Crime
Shohei Ohtani's interpreter charged with bank fraud in betting case
AP via Scripps News
2:26 PM, Apr 11, 2024
Crime
Ex-NFL star Terrell Suggs faces weapons charge for Starbucks feud
Scripps News Staff
2:05 PM, Apr 11, 2024
Sports
University of Iowa to retire Caitlin Clark's No. 22 jersey
Scripps News Staff
9:20 AM, Apr 11, 2024
Sports
Masters underway after delayed start due to storms
Elina Tarkazikis
7:48 AM, Apr 11, 2024
Crime
Chiefs' Rashee Rice to surrender after warrant issued by Dallas police
Scripps News Kansas City
10:50 PM, Apr 10, 2024
Sports
WNBA partners with birth control drugmaker to promote access
Justin Boggs
2:15 PM, Apr 10, 2024
Sports
Track and field is first sport to introduce prize money at Olympics
AP via Scripps News
8:26 AM, Apr 10, 2024
Sports
NCAA women's final garners its largest TV audience ever
Justin Boggs
7:21 AM, Apr 09, 2024
