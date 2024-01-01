About Scripps News

Scripps News is the national news network of The E.W. Scripps Company, built on a 145-year legacy of quality, objective journalism.

We believe there are too many choices for media that cater to biased entrenched interests. We want to be the antidote, so we bring our independent point of view to the most pressing and urgent issues of our time — with coverage of politics, the economy, foreign affairs, technology, health and science.

Our on-the-ground reporting puts facts and people first. With reporters in more than 50 cities across the country, Scripps News journalists live and work in the communities we cover. Click here to meet the journalists, anchors, producers, and leadership of Scripps News.

We are committed to strong investigative reporting that holds the powerful to account, and the work of our award-winning team of experienced journalists has led to policy change at the highest levels.

And we believe in making all of that as accessible as possible. Watch Scripps News live over-the-air or on any major streaming device, 24/7.

