The call to fight for freedom is being answered by Ukrainian women, who are finding their strength and bravery. Ukrainian women are not conscripted to fight, or to risk their lives on the front lines — they are answering a call that comes from within themselves.

International correspondent Jason Bellini shares stories of Ukraine’s women warriors — profiles of extraordinary courage. These stories are a window into the experience of more than 5,000 female Ukrainian volunteers in combat positions on the frontlines. In the face of their country's life-and-death struggle for survival, they are rising to the occasion.