1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Watch Now
Watch Now
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Menu
Search site
Watch Now
Watch Now
Close
×
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
Watch Live
News
Business
Crime
Education
Entertainment
Good News
Health
Life
Politics
Science and Tech
Sports
U.S. News
Weather
World
Shows
TV Schedule
Morning Rush
Scripps News Live
Main & Wall
The Race
The Debrief
Scripps News Tonight
Scripps News Weekend
Scripps News Reports
Scripps News Showcase
More Shows
Documentaries
In Real Life
Next Level
Bellingcat
All Docs
Investigations
Scripps News Investigates
Fentanyl: The Silent Toll
Hope Denied
Ukraine's Women Warriors
More Investigations
About Scripps News
News Team
Viewer Hotline
Follow Us
Facebook
Instagram
X
TikTok
YouTube
Threads
LinkedIn
Newsletter
Sign In
Newsletters
Sign Out
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
U.S. News
America Votes
Crime
Education
Housing
Infrastructure
Weather
Quick links...
U.S. News
America Votes
Crime
Education
Housing
Infrastructure
Weather
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Exciting changes to Scripps News' website, mobile and streaming apps
Crime
Crime
Ohio police rebuff 74-year-old woman's excuse for robbing bank
Justin Boggs
2:13 PM, Apr 24, 2024
Crime
Emotions high during arraignment of driver in deadly birthday party crash
Scripps News Detroit
8:09 AM, Apr 24, 2024
Crime
Luxury handbag designer sentenced to prison for smuggling bags made of python and caiman
AP via Scripps News
7:11 PM, Apr 23, 2024
Crime
Ex-cop accused of killing 2, kidnapping son found dead after police chase
Taylor O'Bier
3:17 PM, Apr 23, 2024
Crime
Mistrial in case of Arizona rancher accused of killing migrant
AP via Scripps News
7:53 AM, Apr 23, 2024
Crime
Los Angeles mayor declared safe after suspect breaks into her home
AP via Scripps News
9:10 AM, Apr 22, 2024
Crime
2 killed and 6 injured in shooting at Memphis park party, police say
AP via Scripps News
12:17 PM, Apr 21, 2024
Crime
Young siblings killed after car plows into children's birthday party
Scripps News Detroit
10:54 AM, Apr 21, 2024
Crime
Gypsy Rose Blanchard files for divorce, restraining order
Court TV
7:05 PM, Apr 19, 2024
Crime
Maryland teen arrested for allegedly planning school shooting
Scripps News Baltimore
12:30 PM, Apr 19, 2024
Crime
3 arrested after malnourished 5-year-old girl dies from neglect
Court TV
9:36 AM, Apr 19, 2024
Crime
Virginia fisherman hears gunshot, then finds body in the water
Scripps News Richmond
9:15 AM, Apr 19, 2024
Crime
Bond denied for 'God's Misfits' defendants charged in women's deaths
AP via Scripps News
7:04 PM, Apr 18, 2024
Crime
Kohberger alibi to dispute his location on night of Idaho murders
Court TV
11:31 AM, Apr 18, 2024
Crime
Man arrested after allegedly throwing pipe bomb at Satanic Temple
AP via Scripps News
9:25 AM, Apr 18, 2024
Crime
US to settle with Larry Nassar sex assault victims, reports say
Scripps News Staff
3:20 PM, Apr 17, 2024
Crime
'El Chapo' says he faces 'unprecedented discrimination' in prison
Scripps News Staff
2:54 PM, Apr 17, 2024
Crime
Rapper NBA YoungBoy taken into custody while on house arrest in Utah
Scripps News Salt Lake City
2:39 PM, Apr 17, 2024
Crime
Bodies found confirmed to be missing preacher's wife and her friend
Elina Tarkazikis
2:25 PM, Apr 17, 2024
Crime
Judge says Texas inmate's death sentence should be overturned
AP via Scripps News
11:18 AM, Apr 17, 2024
Crime
Parents fight off intruder attacking their child in his bedroom
Scripps News Phoenix
10:39 AM, Apr 17, 2024
Crime
Woman who accused Trevor Bauer of sex assault charged with fraud
AP via Scripps News
8:20 AM, Apr 17, 2024
Crime
Man fatally shoots Uber driver after both were targeted by scam calls
AP via Scripps News
8:12 AM, Apr 17, 2024
Crime
'Absolute tragedy': Police find body of young boy missing since 2020
Scripps News Buffalo
2:13 PM, Apr 16, 2024
Crime
Man sentenced to 10 years for psychic mass-mailing fraud scheme
Justin Boggs
11:16 AM, Apr 16, 2024
Sports
Chiefs' Rashee Rice sued for more than $1M by Dallas car crash victims
Scripps News Kansas City
9:07 AM, Apr 16, 2024
Supreme Court
Supreme Court hears debate over charges against Trump, Jan. 6 rioters
AP via Scripps News
8:06 AM, Apr 16, 2024
Crime
Former Kentucky swimmers sue school, coaches over alleged sexual abuse
Taylor O'Bier
6:46 PM, Apr 15, 2024
Crime
'Rust' armorer sentenced to 18 months for fatal shooting on movie set
Scripps News Staff
2:23 PM, Apr 15, 2024
Crime
Visitors seen on video destroying ancient rock formations at Lake Mead
Taylor O'Bier
2:21 PM, Apr 15, 2024
Crime
2 bodies found amid arrests over missing preacher's wife and friend
Elina Tarkazikis
1:41 PM, Apr 15, 2024
Crime
Tennessee State University football player killed in hit-and-run
Scripps News Nashville
11:42 AM, Apr 15, 2024
Crime
Police officer, sheriff's deputy and suspect killed in N.Y. shootout
AP via Scripps News
10:06 AM, Apr 15, 2024
Crime
Chicago shooting kills 8-year-old girl, wounds 10, police say
AP via Scripps News
2:29 PM, Apr 14, 2024
Crime
Woman pleads guilty to shipping body parts stolen from Harvard morgue
AP via Scripps News
12:35 PM, Apr 14, 2024
Crime
Executor of O.J. Simpson's estate plans to fight payout
AP via Scripps News
1:00 PM, Apr 13, 2024
Crime
US military veteran seemingly joins Russian army amid criminal probe
Scripps News Staff
3:23 PM, Apr 12, 2024
Crime
Some of O.J. Simpson's assets could go to Goldman, Brown families
AP via Scripps News
11:23 AM, Apr 12, 2024
Crime
Police say fentanyl killed 8-year-old, not reaction to strawberries
AP via Scripps News
9:30 AM, Apr 12, 2024
Crime
Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice surrenders to authorities after car crash
Scripps News Kansas City
8:00 AM, Apr 12, 2024
Crime
Shohei Ohtani's interpreter charged with bank fraud in betting case
AP via Scripps News
2:26 PM, Apr 11, 2024
Crime
Ex-NFL star Terrell Suggs faces weapons charge for Starbucks feud
Scripps News Staff
2:05 PM, Apr 11, 2024
Next Page
WATCH LIVE: Court TV is your front row seat to justice.