Las Vegas Police release video of brazen armed casino robbery

The suspect was a heavily disguised man wearing a ballistic helmet, sunglasses, a face mask and a security-style jacket
Police released video of a heavily disguised man wearing a ballistic helmet, sunglasses, a face mask and a security-style jacket robbing a Las Vegas casino. (Scripps News)
Las Vegas Police release video of brazen armed casino robbery
Police have released new video of an armed casino robbery from last Thursday night.

Investigators said the suspect approached a cashier’s cage with an AR-style rifle and demanded money. Surveillance footage shows a security guard backing away after spotting the weapon.

The cashier complied with the gunman’s demands, and he escaped.

Police said the suspect was heavily disguised, wearing a ballistic helmet, sunglasses, a face mask and a security-style jacket.

Authorities are still searching for the armed robber.

