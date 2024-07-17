1
Housing
U.S. News
More office space converted for residential use amid popularity of remote work
Scripps News Staff
Politics
President Biden proposes national rent hike cap as prices jump
Justin Boggs
Housing
Here's where rent prices are dropping and rising in the US
Alex Arger
Money
More Americans considering buying a home with friends as costs soar
Scripps News Staff
Housing
US home sales fall for the 3rd straight month in May as prices set record highs
AP via Scripps News
Housing
More Americans are becoming 'house poor' due to high housing costs
Tomas Hoppough
Housing
Here's how much homeownership costs per year, on top of your mortgage
Emily Hanford-Ostmann
Don't Waste Your Money
New homes are getting smaller: Here's why
John Matarese
Housing
2019 vs. 2024: Homes are harder to find, and even harder to afford
Emily Hanford-Ostmann
U.S. News
Nonprofit is building a neighborhood for seniors after grandmother was displaced
Scripps News Nashville
Housing
California's median home price hits record high at $900,000
Scripps News Staff
Housing
Typical US rent is almost $2,000 a month, report finds
Chloe Nordquist
Supreme Court
The future of homeless encampments at the center of US Supreme Court case
Scripps News Tampa
Housing
Oregon town's policing of homeless heads to Supreme Court
Vanessa Misciagna
Housing
DC charity helps those who are homeless get housing
Stephanie Liebergen
Housing
Black homeowners seeing Detroit property values surge
Justin Boggs
Housing
Why real estate experts say this is the best week to sell your home
Taylor O'Bier
Company News
Airbnb says home-sharing shouldn't be exclusive to homeowners
Taylor O'Bier
Housing
These 10 cities are the best for first-time home buyers, data finds
Justin Boggs
Housing
Baby boomers plan to keep their homes as they grow older, report shows
Elina Tarkazikis
Housing
Want to buy a home in these 22 states? You'll need a 6-figure income
Justin Boggs
Housing
Report: $76K salary needed to buy starter home as down payments surge
Justin Boggs
Housing
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs law squashing squatters' rights
Scripps News West Palm Beach
Housing
This US city is selling vacant homes for $1 each, but here's the catch
Scripps News Baltimore
Housing
Florida officials warn about squatters attempting to seize homes
Scripps News West Palm Beach
Housing
Renting will be cheaper than buying a home for years, report finds
Alex Arger
Housing
Court settlement could end standard 6% real estate agent commissions
Justin Boggs
Housing
Report says homebuyers need to earn $47,000 more than in 2020
Tomas Hoppough
Housing
Why are rent and housing prices still so high?
Dan Grossman
Money
Lower mortgage rates offer hope to homebuyers in 2024
John Matarese
Crime
Largest housing authority sees 70 supervisors charged with corruption
Scripps News Staff
Housing
Homelessness reached a record in 2023, and it could get worse
Justin Boggs
Housing
More single women in US own homes compared to single men
Brittany Anas
Money
Soaring property values now turning into big tax bills
John Matarese
Housing
Family sues rental company after it mistakenly cleaned out their home
Scripps News Tampa
Money
Your home could contain dangerous lead paint: How to find out
John Matarese
Housing
Should you buy a rental property in 2024?
Meg Hilling
Crime
Estate where Alex Murdaugh murdered his wife, son goes up for auction
Alex Arger
Housing
More Americans are optimistic about buying a home in 2024
Bianca Facchinei
Housing
National Association of Realtors president resigns, citing blackmail
Gage Jackson
Housing
Mortgage and rent prices are expected to decrease this year
Emily Grossberg
Housing
US long-term mortgage rates increase for the first time since October
AP via Scripps News
National stories affecting local communities, local stories influencing the nation