Copenhagen dethrones Vienna as the world's most liveable city

Copenhagen has claimed the top spot on the 2025 world's most livable cities list, dethroning Vienna after the Austrian capital held the position for the past three years.

That's according to the latest Economist Intelligence Unit's Global Liveability Index report, which involves a survey of 173 cities.

The Danish capital's rise to the number one ranking marks a significant shift in the annual assessment of global urban centers.

Honolulu, Hawaii, ranked as the highest U.S. city on the list, placing at number 23 overall. The only other U.S. city that made the list was Atlanta at number 29.

Europe dominated the top five spots on the ranking list, along with the Australian city of Melbourne.

Meanwhile, Auckland, New Zealand, and Osaka, Japan, tied for the No. 7 spot and Vancouver was the highest-ranking North American city, at No. 10.

The rankings evaluate cities based on multiple quality-of-life factors, including healthcare systems, educational opportunities, and environmental conditions.

The annual list serves as a benchmark for urban development and livability standards worldwide, with cities often using their rankings in promotional materials and policy planning.

