Ready for a move? Top 10 happiest and least happy US cities revealed

WalletHub rated 182 U.S. cities using nine key indicators of happiness and found that Fremont, California, was rated as the nation's happiest city.

WalletHub said it analyzed different indicators from the depression rate to the income-growth rate to average leisure time spent per day. Although Fremont ranked in the middle of the ratings for income and employment, it was No. 1 in the U.S. for emotional and physical well-being. It also ranked No. 4 in the nation for community and environment rank.

Cleveland was rated the least happy city in the U.S.

WalletHub noted that money alone isn't always an indicator of happiness; happiness tends to peak at around incomes of $75,000, the website says.

"When deciding where to live to maximize your happiness, you’ll want to pick a city that offers more than just a decent average income. The ideal city provides conditions that foster good mental and physical health, like reasonable work hours, short commutes, good weather, and caring neighbors," WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said.

RELATED STORY | Report: These are the 5 hardest-working cities in the US

Rachel Wu, associate professor of psychology at the University of California, Riverside, suggested that a person's environment can help drive happiness.

"Money can buy you time and flexibility, which can turn into better options, which can lead to happiness," she said. "There is some research showing that up to a certain salary level, money can definitely allow you to be more happy. However, those who spend money on experiences, giving back, and better options in general can be happier no matter the income level."

According to WalletHub, these are the 10 happiest cities in the U.S.:



Fremont, California San Jose, California Irvine, California Sioux Falls, South Dakota Overland Park, Kansas Lincoln, Nebraska Madison, Wisconsin Scottsdale, Arizona San Francisco, California Huntington Beach, California

RELATED STORY | Wall Street losses continue as Trump ups trade war with Canada

According to the rankings, these are the 10 least happy cities in the U.S.:



Cleveland Detroit Memphis, Tennessee Fort Smith, Arkansas Gulfport, Mississippi Toledo, Ohio Birmingham, Alabama Huntington, West Virginia Montgomery, Alabama Mobile, Alabama

Click here to see the full list of cities.