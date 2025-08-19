AAP's immunization schedule diverges from CDC, emphasizes COVID-19 vaccination for young children

Months after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised its recommended childhood immunization schedule, the American Academy of Pediatrics released its own immunization schedule on Tuesday.

The AAP's recommendations include notable differences from those now made by the CDC.

One of the most significant changes involves the COVID-19 vaccine. The AAP recommends that all children ages 6 to 23 months receive a COVID-19 shot. The AAP states that children under age 2 "are especially vulnerable to severe COVID-19 and should be prioritized for vaccination unless they have a known allergy to the vaccine or its ingredients."

The AAP also recommends that children age 2 and older receive a COVID-19 shot if they are at a higher risk for severe COVID-19 or have not previously been vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We extensively reviewed the most recently available data about COVID-19 risks in kids, as well as safety and effectiveness of available COVID-19 vaccines. It's clear they are very safe for all populations. Among the reasons we decided to move to a risk-based recommendation for healthy older children is the fact that the hospitalization rate for young children and children underlying medical conditions remains high, in line with rates for many of the other vaccine-preventable diseases for which we vaccinate,” said Sean O’Leary, chair of the AAP Committee on Infectious Diseases.

The AAP is encouraging insurance companies to continue covering COVID-19 shots for children.

“The AAP will continue to provide recommendations for immunizations that are rooted in science and are in the best interest of the health of infants, children and adolescents,” said AAP President Susan J. Kressly. “Pediatricians know how important routine childhood immunizations are in keeping children, families and their communities healthy and thriving.”

Earlier this year, the CDC stopped issuing a blanket recommendation for children to get an annual COVID-19 shot. It now says "parents of children ages 6 months to 17 years should discuss the benefits of vaccination with their doctor."

The AAP's recommendation for annual flu shots encourages vaccination for children ages 6 months and older, largely resembling current CDC guidance.

The AAP's recommendations for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccines align closely with the CDC's. Both organizations generally recommend that infants younger than 8 months who are born during or entering their first RSV season be vaccinated if their birth mother did not receive an RSV vaccination while pregnant.

Both groups also recommend vaccination for infants and children aged 8 to 19 months who face a higher risk of complications from RSV.