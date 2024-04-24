Justin Boggs

Justin covers anything from politics to sports and entertainment. He rejoins Scripps following his time as a senior digital producer for Spectrum News 1 Ohio. He previously was a reporter for the Dayton Daily News. Before that, he was a freelance sportswriter, covering the NHL, PGA Tour, college football and college hockey. He graduated with a degree in political science from Wright State University. There, he was a staff writer and editor for the student paper The Guardian. In addition to writing and covering news, he is an avid runner in his hometown of Columbus, Ohio.