RFK Jr. disputes CDC conclusion on why autism rates have jumped in US

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Wednesday addressed a new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that found that 1 in 31 children born in 2014 were diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

"There are many many other studies that have affirmed this, and instead of listening to this canard of epidemic denial, all you have to do is start reading a little science because the answer is very clear, and this is catastrophic for our country," Kennedy said at a press conference.

A previous CDC report indicated that among children born in 2012, 1 out of 36 had been identified with autism spectrum disorder by the time they turned 8 years old. Among children born in 1992, that proportion was 1 in 150, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

No one knows why autism rates have spiked in the past 25 years, but scientists think much of it is due to a broader definition of the disorder and better detection. They also say genetics and exposure to chemicals may play a role.

"We're seeing the rates of autism go up because we're doing a better job of understanding what autism is," Dr. Jessica McCarthy, a licensed clinical psychologist, told Scripps News. "We're doing better job of assessing it and diagnosing it in greater areas around the country, both in terms of targeted areas of the country and also in populations that we know are chronically underserved in healthcare."

The CDC's report notes concern about the variability of autism detection rates. Officials believe there needs to be more uniformity in identifying autism spectrum disorder in order to provide proper treatment.

"Increased identification of autism, particularly among very young children and previously underidentified groups, underscores the increased demand and ongoing need for enhanced planning to provide equitable diagnostic, treatment, and support services for all children with ASD," the CDC's report says. "The substantial variability in ASD identification across sites suggests opportunities to identify and implement successful strategies and practices in communities to ensure all children with ASD reach their potential."

Kennedy, however, disputed the CDC report's conclusions that enhanced screenings are behind the increase.

"One of the things that I think that we need to move away from today is this ideology that the autism diagnosis, that the autism prevalence increases, the relentless increases, are simply artifacts of better diagnosis, better recognition, or changing diagnostic criteria," he said.

Kennedy has said he wants answers as to why autism rates have gone up.

“We've launched a massive testing and research effort that’s going to involve hundreds of scientists from around the world,” Kennedy said during a meeting of President Donald Trump's cabinet last week.

Kennedy said they'll have some answers by September.