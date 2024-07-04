1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Watch Now
Watch Now
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Menu
Search site
Watch Now
Watch Now
Close
×
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
Watch Live
News
Business
Crime
Education
Entertainment
Good News
Health
Scripps News Life
Politics
Science and Tech
Sports
U.S. News
Weather
World
Shows
TV Schedule
Morning Rush
Scripps News Live
Main & Wall
The Race
The Debrief
Scripps News Tonight
Scripps News Weekend
Scripps News Reports
Scripps News Showcase
More Shows
Documentaries
In Real Life
Next Level
Bellingcat
All Docs
Investigations
Scripps News Investigates
Fentanyl: The Silent Toll
Hope Denied
Maine Shooting
Ukraine's Women Warriors
More Investigations
Latest Videos
About Scripps News
News Team
Viewer Hotline
Download Our App
Follow Us
Facebook
Instagram
X
TikTok
YouTube
Threads
LinkedIn
Newsletter
Sign In
Newsletters
Sign Out
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
Life
Celebrity
Faith
Food
Good News
Health
Holidays
Money
Parenting
Pets
Recalls
Tech Tips
Travel
Quick links...
Life
Celebrity
Faith
Food
Good News
Health
Holidays
Money
Parenting
Pets
Recalls
Tech Tips
Travel
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Follow Scripps News Life:
Facebook
|
Instagram
|
Pinterest
|
X
Recalls
Dog and cat food sold nationwide recalled due to listeria contamination
Scripps News Staff
5:12 PM, Jul 04, 2024
Recalls
Death potentially linked to recalled microdosing treats being investigated
Scripps News Staff
4:11 PM, Jul 04, 2024
Recalls
Nearly 1M Hatch Baby sound machine power adapters recalled due to shock risk
Scripps News Staff
2:20 PM, Jul 04, 2024
Recalls
Dania Furniture recalls bookcases after one tipped over and killed 4-year-old
Elina Tarkazikis
1:27 PM, Jul 02, 2024
Recalls
Volkswagen issues SUV recall over faulty air bag systems
Scripps News Staff
5:22 PM, Jun 26, 2024
Recalls
21 million Miniverse 'Make It Mini' kids' toys recalled due to resin
Elina Tarkazikis
10:07 AM, Jun 26, 2024
Recalls
Maker of Hershey's, Jeni's ice creams issues recall over listeria concerns
Alex Arger
8:10 PM, Jun 25, 2024
Recalls
Tesla issues more recalls for its Cybertruck, affecting over 22,000 vehicles
Taylor O'Bier
3:38 PM, Jun 25, 2024
Recalls
Dog treats sold nationwide recalled over potential metal contamination
Scripps News Staff
2:31 PM, Jun 25, 2024
Recalls
Vitamix recalls blending containers, blades after causing lacerations
Justin Boggs
10:22 AM, Jun 21, 2024
Recalls
Half a million phone chargers from Costco recalled due to fire risk
Elina Tarkazikis
9:08 AM, Jun 21, 2024
Recalls
Stellantis recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles to fix rear camera glitch
AP via Scripps News
10:02 PM, Jun 18, 2024
Recalls
Dollar Tree left lead-tainted applesauce on store shelves for weeks after recall
AP via Scripps News
9:58 PM, Jun 18, 2024
Recalls
More than 1.2 million rechargeable lights recalled after fire causes death
Scripps News Staff
8:30 PM, Jun 11, 2024
Recalls
FDA issues warning about certain shellfish over paralytic toxin danger
Scripps News Staff
8:01 PM, Jun 11, 2024
Recalls
Chrysler recalls more than 211,000 vehicles for glitch in safety software
Scripps News Staff
7:55 PM, Jun 10, 2024
Recalls
Kia urges thousands of Telluride owners to 'park outside' due to fire risk
Taylor O'Bier
5:39 PM, Jun 10, 2024
Recalls
'Microdosing' chocolate bars recalled for causing severe illnesses
Scripps News Staff
2:51 PM, Jun 10, 2024
Recalls
Tillamook cheese sold at Costco recalled for plastic contamination
Alex Arger
7:05 PM, Jun 07, 2024
Recalls
Recalled infant formula tests positive for bacteria with deadly complications
Alex Arger
9:02 PM, Jun 05, 2024
Recalls
Baraka brand ground black pepper recalled over possible salmonella contamination
Elina Tarkazikis
9:16 AM, Jun 04, 2024
Recalls
Cucumbers shipped to 14 states recalled for potential salmonella contamination
Alex Arger
4:14 PM, Jun 03, 2024
Recalls
Nearly 1.9 million Fiji water bottles recalled over high levels of manganese
Alex Arger
6:40 PM, May 31, 2024
Recalls
1.5 million bed rails recalled after 2 seniors became entrapped and died
Scripps News Staff
1:22 PM, May 30, 2024
Health
Baby formula recalled after company fails to meet FDA regulations
Taylor O'Bier
6:35 PM, May 29, 2024
U.S. News
Nissan warns owners of older vehicles not to drive them due to airbag risks
AP via Scripps News
6:06 PM, May 29, 2024
Recalls
Volkswagen recalls 80,000 electric vehicles for software issue
Scripps News Staff
12:17 PM, May 27, 2024
Recalls
Pedigree recalls over 300 bags of dog food that may contain loose metal pieces
Elina Tarkazikis
8:57 AM, May 20, 2024
Recalls
Popular immune support tea bags recalled over possible pesticide contamination
Elina Tarkazikis
1:13 PM, May 17, 2024
Recalls
Recall reissued for electric ranges that can spontaneously turn on
Justin Boggs
10:49 AM, May 17, 2024
Recalls
Cream cheese sold at Aldi, Hy-Vee in 30 states recalled for salmonella risk
Alex Arger
3:56 PM, May 15, 2024
Recalls
Chia seeds sold at Walmart recalled for possible Salmonella
Elina Tarkazikis
9:37 AM, May 14, 2024
Recalls
FDA recalls diabetes care app after glitches resulted in injuries to 224 users
Scripps News Staff
8:47 PM, May 09, 2024
Recalls
Planters nuts recalled due to potential listeria contamination
Taylor O'Bier
11:05 AM, May 06, 2024
Recalls
Children’s dressers sold exclusively at Rooms To Go recalled for tip-over risk
Douglas Jones
8:46 PM, May 03, 2024
Recalls
More than 31,000 children's Igloo water bottles recalled due to potential choking hazard
Alex Arger
6:39 PM, May 03, 2024
Recalls
Tons of ground beef recalled from US Walmart locations
Justin Boggs
8:11 AM, May 03, 2024
Recalls
Bausch + Lomb recalls Project Watson dog eye wipes due to risk of bacteria, fungus exposure
Douglas Jones
9:57 PM, May 02, 2024
Recalls
Honda recalls lawn mower, pressure washer engines due to possible injury hazard
Douglas Jones
9:47 PM, May 02, 2024
Recalls
Ford recalls Maverick pickup trucks over issue that can make tail lights go dark
Scripps News Staff
9:18 AM, May 02, 2024
Recalls
Apple juice sold at most supermarkets recalled due to high arsenic levels
Elina Tarkazikis
2:17 PM, May 01, 2024
Recalls
CDC announces recall of bulk walnuts over E. coli contamination
Scripps News Staff
7:17 PM, Apr 30, 2024
Next Page
Watch Scripps News