Public health alert: FDA says more cinnamon products linked to dangerous lead levels

A large-scale public health alert regarding ground cinnamon products has been expanded to include four additional spice brands because of dangerously elevated lead levels.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced this week that it found high levels of lead in ground cinnamon from HAETAE, Roshni, Durra and Wise Wife.

Durra products were distributed to retailers in California and Michigan, and Wise Wife products were distributed throughout New Jersey, New York, Florida, Maryland, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Ohio.

The FDA said it has reached out to these companies to urge them to recall their products, but has been unable to get in contact with the maker of HAETAE-brand cinnamon, Haitai Inc.

Exposure to these products may be unsafe, the FDA said, so it has advised consumers to throw away the products and not to buy them.

Consuming the tainted products could result in elevated levels of lead in the blood, which could cause adverse health effects, the FDA said.

The agency said it is continuing to analyze cinnamon and review sample results received from state partners who have been continuously sampling ground cinnamon at retail for elevated levels of lead, following a multi-year investigation that began in 2023 when applesauce pouches for children were recalled due to high levels of lead.

After further investigation, the FDA found the source of the elevated lead in the applesauce to most likely be from the ground cinnamon used in the products.

Here’s the full list of brands that the FDA has recommended not to consume:

