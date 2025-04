In a groundbreaking, deeply original investigation, Scripps News Investigates reveals the alarming and often hidden crisis of children poisoned by fentanyl.

Through meticulous reporting, we uncover hundreds of fatal and nearly-fatal cases nationwide involving the poisoning of babies, toddlers and young children.

Our investigative team shines a light on the cracks in a system that was meant to protect the most vulnerable but instead leaves them in harm's way.