Listeria outbreak linked to grocery pasta meals leaves six dead

Six deaths have been linked to a nationwide listeria outbreak tied to ready-to-eat meals, federal health officials said.

The affected meals include pasta salads sold at major grocery retailers such as Kroger, Albertsons and Trader Joe’s, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Most of the recalled pasta products have already passed their expiration dates, except for Scott & Jon’s Shrimp Scampi with Linguini bowls, which come in 9.6-ounce packages and have “use by” dates in March 2027.

The outbreak, which began in June, was first traced to FreshRealm’s chicken fettuccine alfredo heat-and-serve meals, sold under the Marketside and Home Chef brands, but has since expanded to other products.

So far, 25 people across 18 states have been hospitalized.

The CDC urges consumers to throw away any recalled pasta meals and to thoroughly clean refrigerators and surfaces that may have come into contact with the affected products.

Listeria can cause serious intestinal illness, particularly in pregnant women, newborns, adults over 65, and people with weakened immune systems.

