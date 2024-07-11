1
Medicine
Health Care
Pfizer is moving forward with its once-daily weight-loss pill
Alex Arger
Good News
Doctors help cancer patient speak again with rare full voice box transplant
AP via Scripps News
Company News
Maker of Ozempic, Wegovy to build massive facility in North Carolina
Scripps News Staff
Medicine
Doctor explains why ketamine is being used as a depression treatment
Scripps News Staff
Medicine
FDA panel backs Alzheimer's drug that can reportedly slow cognitive decline
Scripps News Staff
Medicine
Some medications may increase your risk of heat illness
Lindsey Theis
Medicine
Male birth control gel shows promising results in clinical trials
Taylor O'Bier
Medicine
Weight loss drugs not just being used by those to treat chronic conditions, survey finds
Scripps News Staff
Medicine
Walgreens launches a cheaper, generic version of over-the-counter Narcan
Taylor O'Bier
Health Care
Senate committee opens investigation into Ozempic, Wegovy prices
Chloe Nordquist
Medicine
Popular weight loss drug could treat sleep apnea, company says
Justin Boggs
Medicine
Melatonin makers urged to adopt new guidelines as ER visits rise
Justin Boggs
Medicine
Over-the-counter birth control pill now available at major pharmacies
Justin Boggs
Medicine
Pharmacists rank best over-the-counter medicines of 2024
Justin Boggs
Medicine
Eli Lilly warns 2 of its insulin products may be out of stock
Elina Tarkazikis
Medicine
Some Medicare recipients eligible for weight loss medication
Justin Boggs
Medicine
AstraZeneca capping COPD, asthma medications at $35 a month
Justin Boggs
Medicine
New RSV vaccine 90% effective at preventing infant hospitalizations
Justin Boggs
Medicine
What to know about Opill, the 1st over-the-counter birth control pill
Scripps News Detroit
Medicine
Company announces price of first non-prescription birth control pill
Justin Boggs
Medicine
Antidepressant study yielded 'unexpected' results, researcher says
Justin Boggs
Medicine
FDA announces approval for first severe frostbite treatment
Scripps News Staff
Medicine
Weight loss medicine may also reduce blood pressure, study finds
Justin Boggs
Medicine
FDA warns about copycat eye drops
Justin Boggs
Medicine
White House to propose Medicare prices for 10 popular drugs
Justin Boggs
Money
Ads promise discount Ozempic and Wegovy: Here's what you'll really get
John Matarese
Recalls
Robitussin recalls cough syrups due to microbial contamination
Scripps News Staff
Medicine
Study indicates daily multivitamin cuts down on memory loss
Justin Boggs
Medicine
Lawmakers urge FDA to take action on 'gas station heroin'
Justin Boggs
Medicine
Midwife accused of falsifying school shot records for 1,500 students
Justin Boggs
Medicine
More 2024 brides, grooms under age 30 getting plastic surgery
Scripps News Cleveland
Medicine
FDA finds no connection between weight loss drugs and suicide ideation
Justin Boggs
Medicine
Researchers reveal details on new antibiotic for resistant bacteria
Scripps News Staff
Medicine
FDA monitoring popular weight loss drugs for side effects
Justin Boggs
Medicine
Eli Lilly's new website to help patients access weight-loss medicine
Justin Boggs
Medicine
FDA says it seized counterfeit Ozempic
Scripps News Staff
Medicine
At urging of White House, more RSV vaccines being made available
Justin Boggs
Medicine
Chat GPT not accurate at providing medication info, research says
Scripps News Staff
Medicine
FDA approves first gene therapies to treat sickle cell disease
Scripps News Staff
Medicine
New weight-loss drug Zepbound now available in US pharmacies
Scripps News Staff
Medicine
Overuse of antibiotics causing drugs to become less effective
Scripps News Staff
Medicine
House Republicans to probe FDA's delayed decision on decongestants
Andrea Diaz
