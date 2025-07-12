Florida backyard Botox case has neighbors asking: 'Who would go into a shed'?

Police said a woman operated an unlicensed medical spa in a backyard shed in Port. St Lucie, Florida.

Investigators said they arrested the operator, Rosa Mena, 50, after a patient suffered partial facial paralysis following Botox injections.

Neighbors said they were surprised by what investigators said was happening in Mena's backyard.

"I thought she just did a regular business," neighbor John Jones said.

Police arrested Mena on several charges on Wednesday.

"The interior of the shed appeared to be in a fashion that would resemble a med spa or doctor's office," Port St. Lucie police officer Brittany Holly said. "However, it still is a shed."

The investigation started May 30 when a victim called police, telling officers she received 62 units of Botox from Mena, which led to facial paralysis.

Investigators said the victim returned two times for follow-up treatments with no improvement.

The booking photo of Rosa Mena and a look inside the unlicensed med spa in Port St. Lucie, which police said was located inside a backyard shed.

"Total red flag for me," neighbor Nalin Patel said. "Who would go into a shed to get procedures done like that?"

Investigators said that after the unsuccessful reversal of their paralysis, the victim became suspicious and asked Mena for her license.

Police said Mena provided a phlebotomy license with the date censored.

"It was expired, which, regardless, does not give her the certification or proper license to keep conducting any sort of cosmetic procedure," Holly said.

Her family didn't want to talk about the allegations.

Neighbors hope the victim recovers from the injections.

"It's terrible for the patient," Patel said. "Hopefully, she recovers 100 percent."

Mena is facing nine charges, including aggravated battery, practicing medicine without a license and fraud.

She made her first appearance in court, where a St. Lucie County judge issued a $95,000 bond.

