Nearly 10,000 Crayola magnetic cubes recalled due to loose magnets that could harm children

The federal government is recalling nearly 10,000 Create-on Crayola pip cubes due to safety concerns involving loose magnets that could pose serious health risks to children.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall, citing concerns that magnets within the building cubes can come loose. If children put these magnets in their mouths, they can stick to each other or other metal objects and become lodged in their digestive systems.

The commission warns that swallowed magnets could potentially twist or block intestines, poison the blood or even cause death.

The magnetic building cubes were sold in sets of 24 or 27 cubes. The 24-piece sets were available at Michael's stores nationwide and through the Michael's website, while the 27-piece sets were sold online through Amazon.

So far, there are no reports of any injuries related to the recalled products.

People who own these magnet sets should either dispose of them or return them to the store for a refund, the CPSC said.