RFK Jr. weighs options for Medicare, Medicaid coverage of GLP-1 medications

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said that the Trump administration is considering a framework for GLP-1 medications to treat obesity.

Recently, the Trump administration announced it would rescind a Biden administration proposal to expand coverage of anti-obesity medications such as Ozempic and Wegovy for Medicare and Medicaid recipients. Currently, Medicare and most state Medicaid programs only cover these drugs for individuals diagnosed with obesity or those who are overweight and have cardiovascular disease.

The Biden administration plan would have allowed Medicare and Medicaid to cover anti-obesity medications for people with obesity, even if they do not have a cardiovascular disease.

Previously, Kennedy spoke against these types of medications, saying there is a huge push to sell them to the public.

“They’re counting on selling it to Americans because we’re so stupid and so addicted to drugs,” Kennedy told Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld in October 2024.

RELATED STORY | Ozempic, Wegovy may be linked to increased risk of condition that causes blindness, new study shows

Kennedy has somewhat softened his stance since then, but he still isn’t eager to extend coverage to individuals with obesity.

“Long term, we'd like to see that those drugs available for people after they try other interventions,” he told CBS News this week.

“Glucose monitors, for example, which are very, very effective and only cost $80 a month and they've been shown to be extraordinarily effective in helping people lose weight and avoid diabetes,” he added. “Health regimens, including particularly change in diet but also exercise."

Kennedy said if other interventions don’t work, he would be open to providing these medications.

“That's what the framework that we're now that we're debating,” Kennedy told CBS News.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, these drugs, known as GLP-1 inhibitors, help manage blood sugar levels by triggering insulin release from the pancreas. The drugs also help slow digestion, which causes less glucose to enter the bloodstream. Additionally, the medicine impacts satiety, allowing patients to feel full after eating, the Cleveland Clinic said.

These drugs were initially prescribed to help manage Type 2 diabetes but have since gained popularity for helping patients manage weight. However, these drugs come with a significant out-of-pocket cost. According to Good RX, a one-month supply of Wegovy costs $1,298.

Due to the drugs' popularity and price, the proposal could result in a significant financial burden for taxpayers. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that such a policy would increase federal spending by $35 billion from 2026 to 2034. The Congressional Budget Office also notes that federal spending could be even higher if the drugs increase the life expectancy of Americans who would collect Social Security and Medicare later in life.