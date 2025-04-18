Florida State University shooting victims expected to recover, doctor says

Doctors from Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare told reporters on Friday that all six people who were hospitalized after Thursday's mass shooting at Florida State University are expected to recover.

The hospital received all six surviving people who had gunshot wounds from Thursday's shooting. Two people were killed in the shooting.

Dr. Brett Howard said two of the patients could be released from the hospital on Friday. Howard could not say if all six of the patients were victims, or if one of the patients included the alleged gunman.

Howard added that hospital officials were notified of the incident on Florida State's campus shortly before noon on Thursday and started preparing to accept patients. He said victims came in with wounds to the face, chest, extremities and abdomen. Three of the six victims went to the operating room.

"We do feel that all will make a full recovery," Howard said.

While Howard said hospital staff train for mass shooting incidents, he said the most challenging issue is "you don't know how many patients you are going to receive."

"We do at least one simulation a year," he said. "We were prepared, we always like to say we learn something from every interaction and event, but if anything, I am just proud of everybody."

Howard called all of the victims "very, very brave."

"There's a moment of shock but all were able to talk to us, give us where they are feeling pain," he said. "All of them were very clear-minded and able to converse with us."