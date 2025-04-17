Suspect in custody, multiple people hospitalized after shooting at Florida State University

Watch live coverage below:



A suspect has been taken into police custody following a shooting that resulted in multiple victims on the Florida State University campus in Tallahassee on Thursday, according to The Associated Press.

A spokesperson for Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare tells the Scripps News Group that it is treating six patients in relation to the shooting, ranging from serious to critical condition. The exact number of victims is unknown.

Officials plan to hold a press conference with updates at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The school's alert system ordered students and faculty to seek shelter and await further instructions around noon ET. It also stated that law enforcement was responding to the Student Union area.

"Lock and stay away from all doors and windows and be prepared to take additional protective measures," the alert said.

About three hours later, the Tallahassee Police Department said on X that the campus had been secured, but it was still an active crime scene as the investigation continues.

Scripps News Group Correspondent Forrest Saunders said he has seen multiple ambulances at the scene with possible victims.

I have seen multiple injured being loaded into ambulances outside the Student Union. One man was shackled by law enforcement before being taken from the scene. pic.twitter.com/OfzKCxuB1J — Forrest Saunders (@FBSaunders) April 17, 2025

The Tallahassee Police Department said a student reunification point was being established at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Jacksonville branch said agents were at the scene working with local law enforcement.

Speaking from the Oval Office, President Donald Trump said he has been briefed on the situation and called it a "shame" and "a horrible thing."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis posted to X, "Our prayers are with our FSU family and state law enforcement is actively responding."

This is the second time over the last decade that Florida State University has had an active shooter on campus. In 2014, a 31-year-old gunman opened fire near the main campus library and injured three people before he was killed by police.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.