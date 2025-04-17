Schumer urges DOJ inquiry into alleged antisemitic arson targeting Gov. Shapiro

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer is urging the Department of Justice to investigate an arson at Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro's mansion as an antisemitic hate crime.

Schumer sent a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi on Thursday, citing search warrants that indicated the alleged arsonist was motivated by Shapiro's views on the Israel/Gaza conflict.

Both Shapiro and Schumer are Jewish, and the fire came hours after the start of Passover.

"Given the deeply troubling allegations that the suspect targeted Governor Shapiro based in part on his religious identity, the April 13 incident warrants immediate and serious federal scrutiny," Schumer said. "While the Shapiro family slept inside, the suspect allegedly set the home ablaze, causing extensive damage and leaving lasting anguish not only for the victims but for Americans across the country. The suspect has since been charged with attempted homicide, terrorism, and aggravated arson."

Cody Balmer has been charged in connection with Sunday's arson at the Pennsylvania governor's mansion. Police said that he admitted to setting the residence on fire.

An affidavit of probable cause stated that Balmer said, "Gov. Josh Shapiro needs to know that he '... will not take part in his plans for what he wants to do to the Palestinian people.' The report also said that Balmer told dispatchers "our people have been put through too much by that monster."

Shapiro would not speculate on the alleged arsonist's motives.

"Prosecutors will ultimately determine what motivated this. The district attorney and the Department of Justice can comment on that further. But right now I think what we're trying to do is find the good in society, not be deterred from our work, not be deterred from practicing our faith proudly, and to continue to move forward. You know, as parents and continue to move forward as governor and first lady," he said.

Bondi called the incident "horrific."

"I firmly believe that they wanted to kill him. The defendant allegedly said he was going to use a hammer if he could have gotten to the governor. I've known the governor for many, many years. It is horrible, and yes, we are working with state authorities to do — it's now a pending investigation — anything we can to help convict the person that did this and keep them behind bars as long as possible," she said.