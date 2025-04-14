Man planned to attack Pa. governor after setting fire to mansion, police say

The man accused of setting fire to the Pennsylvania governor’s mansion told police he planned to attack Gov. Josh Shapiro with a hammer if he had encountered him.

Cody Balmer turned himself in to police on Sunday, saying he had scaled a fence outside the governor’s residence and thrown homemade Molotov cocktails into the home, where Shapiro and his family were sleeping.

Police said surveillance video shows Balmer entering the mansion and igniting an “incendiary device” in the dining room before leaving the property.

According to a criminal complaint, officers received a call from a woman identifying herself as Balmer’s ex-girlfriend. She said Balmer had confessed to starting the fire and asked her to report him to authorities. Shortly afterward, Balmer arrived at police headquarters and surrendered.

RELATED STORY | Man to face attempted murder charge for fire at Pennsylvania governor's home

A motive for the attack has not been released, but Scripps News has learned the FBI is assisting local authorities in the investigation.

Shapiro, who is Jewish, had just celebrated the first night of Passover with his family at the residence. Everyone inside, including staff, escaped safely.

"This type of violence is not OK. This kind of violence is becoming far too common in our society and I dont give a damn if it's coming form one particular side or the other," Shapiro said.

Balmer is expected to face attempted murder, terrorism and attempted arson charges.