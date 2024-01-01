Liz Landers is a national correspondent leading the disinformation desk at Scripps News, where the team covers how artificial intelligence, deepfake images, and disinformation spread and shape politics, national security, the economy and people’s lives.

Before joining Scripps News in April 2024, she was an on-air reporter at ABC News in Washington. She also served as the chief political correspondent at Vice News and covered politics, the 2016 campaign trail, the White House, and Capitol Hill for CNN. She is a native of Tallahassee, FL and resides in Washington, D.C.