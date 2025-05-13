'It's crazy on every level': Senator from Maine slams Trump over Qatari jet gift

Sen. Angus King, an independent from Maine, says President Donald Trump’s plan to accept a $400 million jet from Qatar poses a serious national security risk.

In an interview with Scripps News, King called the gift “crazy on every level.”

“We’d practically have to take it apart piece by piece to be sure it’s not compromised in some way,” he said.

Beyond security concerns, King argued the president cannot legally accept such a gift without congressional approval.

“Is it really a good idea to accept a gift this extravagant from another country? What are they getting in return? What are they buying? Are they doing it just because they’re really nice people? No,” King said.

He added, "They're doing it for a reason, and it just to me, it doesn't, it doesn't pass the straight face test."

President Trump has defended the move, insisting only a “stupid” person would reject the offer.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced he would place a hold on all Department of Justice political nominees in response to the planned gift. Schumer has also called for Attorney General Pam Bondi, who reportedly signed off on the jet, to testify before Congress.

