Schumer says he will block DOJ nominees over Trump’s plan to accept Qatari jet

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Tuesday he will place a hold on all Department of Justice political nominees in response to President Donald Trump’s decision to accept a $400 million jet that could be used as Air Force One.

“This is not just naked corruption, it is also a grave national security threat,” Schumer said in a statement.

Schumer is demanding that the Trump administration answer more questions about the aircraft, including whether it truly comes at no cost to taxpayers.

“President Trump has told the American people that this is a ‘free jet.’ Does that mean the Qataris are delivering a ready-on-day-one plane with all the security measures already built in? If so, who installed those security measures, and how do we know they were properly installed?” he asked.

Schumer also wants to know whether taxpayers would be responsible for other expenses related to the plane, including the cost of modifications.

In addition, Schumer is urging Attorney General Pam Bondi — who reportedly signed off on the jet — to testify before Congress about why the gift does not require federal approval or a vote.

President Trump defended the move Monday, saying, “I could be a stupid person and say, ‘No, we don’t want a free, very expensive airplane.’”

He said the plane would ultimately be transferred to his presidential library after he leaves office.

“I wouldn’t be using it,” he added.