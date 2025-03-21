Trump announces Boeing will build next generation of US fighter jets

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that Boeing will be awarded a contract to build the next generation of U.S. fighter jets.

"The F-47 will be the most advanced, most capable, most lethal aircraft ever built," President Trump said. "An experimental version of the plane has secretly been flying for almost five years, and we're confident that it massively overpowers the capabilities of any other nation."

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth joined Trump in the Oval Office for the announcement, describing the program as the Next Generation Air Dominance initiative.

Hegseth said the program signals to allies that the U.S. remains firmly committed to global security — and warns adversaries of America’s unmatched ability to project power.

President Trump would not reveal a lot of details about the F-47, citing national security. However, a rendering shows a flat aircraft with a pointed nose.

"This plane flies with drones, flies with many, many drones, as many as you want," President Trump said. "It is a technology that's new but it doesn't by itself. It flies with many drones — something no other plane can do."

The Associated Press reports that the initial contract with Boeing is worth an estimated $20 billion.

