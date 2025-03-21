Watch Now
PoliticsPresident Trump’s First 100 Days

Actions

Trump announces Boeing will build next generation of US fighter jets

The initial contract with Boeing is reportedly worth an estimated $20 billion.
The initial contract with Boeing is reportedly worth an estimated $20 billion. (Scripps News)
President Donald Trump, left, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth listen as an image of an F-47 sixth-generation fighter jet is displayed during an event in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, March 21, 2025.
Posted
and last updated

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that Boeing will be awarded a contract to build the next generation of U.S. fighter jets.

"The F-47 will be the most advanced, most capable, most lethal aircraft ever built," President Trump said. "An experimental version of the plane has secretly been flying for almost five years, and we're confident that it massively overpowers the capabilities of any other nation."

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth joined Trump in the Oval Office for the announcement, describing the program as the Next Generation Air Dominance initiative.

RELATED STORY | Talbott v. Trump: Plaintiff makes case for transgender troops in the military

Hegseth said the program signals to allies that the U.S. remains firmly committed to global security — and warns adversaries of America’s unmatched ability to project power.

President Trump would not reveal a lot of details about the F-47, citing national security. However, a rendering shows a flat aircraft with a pointed nose.

"This plane flies with drones, flies with many, many drones, as many as you want," President Trump said. "It is a technology that's new but it doesn't by itself. It flies with many drones — something no other plane can do."

The Associated Press reports that the initial contract with Boeing is worth an estimated $20 billion.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

President Trump's First 100 Days

Politics

stream Scripps News for free

Watch Scripps News on your favorite app or smart TV.
Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app.