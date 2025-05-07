Vance reaffirms US commitment to Europe amid past criticism

Vice President J.D. Vance delivered remarks Wednesday at the Munich Leaders Meeting in Washington, softening his past criticisms of Europe and reaffirming U.S. engagement on the global stage.

His appearance follows a February visit to Germany, where he sparked concern among European leaders with comments critical of various European policies, including what he characterized as restrictions on free speech and inadequate defense spending. Vance’s remarks echoed a long-standing grievance of former President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly argued that NATO member countries do not contribute their fair share.

The February comments prompted questions among European leaders about the future role of the United States in international affairs.

Speaking at the conference on Wednesday, Vance acknowledged the controversy, joking that he wasn’t sure he’d be invited back. He clarified that his intention had not been to frame the issue as America is good and Europe is bad, but rather to suggest that both sides had gotten a little off track, but should work together.

Among the key issues Vance highlighted was the ongoing effort to broker a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia. The United States, he noted, has played a critical role in those negotiations.

Vance said he believes Russia is demanding too much in the negotiations but stressed that both sides must come to the table. He called direct talks between Ukraine and Russia a crucial next step, and said U.S. diplomats view that as essential to progress.

He also conveyed Trump’s desire to see the war end, adding that the conflict is bad for the United States, Ukraine, Russia and Europe.

