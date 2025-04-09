Sen. Mark Kelly says Trump's tariffs will raise prices, urges pre-buying medicine

Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., is warning that President Donald Trump's trade policy could cost Americans more money — and jobs.

On Wednesday morning, President Trump imposed reciprocal tariffs on 86 countries, with the steepest levies targeting Chinese goods.

"It's a big tax increase for American families. There's no two ways about it," Kelly told Scripps News.

He added, "I have a friend who called me yesterday, runs a business. He has a container sitting in the port of Los Angeles. It has $75,000 worth of goods that he purchased from China. To get this out of customs, he's got to write a check for $100,000 and it's unaffordable for him. So the only thing he can do is try to pass those costs on to his customers. And that's what he's going to do."

He also responded to President Trump's Tuesday night comment about expanding tariffs to include pharmaceuticals. Kelly encouraged people to purchase the medications they need now, before prices potentially rise.

"Seniors really struggle on fixed incomes. If individuals are just on Social Security and they have medication costs that are relatively high, the last thing we want to do to them is to drive up the cost of their medicine," Kelly said. "Now they're going to make choices between their medication or paying rent."

Kelly criticized the Trump administration, calling them "not serious people" when it comes to policymaking, and highlighted the tariffs imposed on U.S. allies.

"My fear now is we wind up in a recession and folks start to lose their jobs," Kelly said. "So you think about inflation from tariffs is one thing, but when somebody loses their job, that can ruin their life."

Kelly, who represents a border state, also addressed Trump's handling of immigration. Watch the full interview to see where he gives the president credit.

