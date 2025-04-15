New study finds CT scans could be a major contributor to cancer in the US

A new study shows that CT scans are likely an "important cause of cancer" in the United States, resulting in over 100,000 cases annually.

The new research was published in JAMA Internal Medicine on Monday by University of California, San Francisco scientists.

The study indicated that CT scans could account for 5% of cancer cases throughout the U.S., more than tripling previous estimates. UCSF estimates that 93 million CT scans were performed in the U.S. in 2023.

The researchers noted that the number of CT scans performed in the U.S. has increased by 30% since 2007. UCSF scientists say that this should give pause to medical professionals about whether the benefits of CT scans outweigh the risks. UCSF noted in a press release that its research might indicate that CT scans are being overused for instances of upper respiratory infections and common headaches.

“Few patients and their families are counseled about the risks associated with CT examinations,” study co-author Malini Mahendra, UCSF assistant professor of Pediatric Critical Care, said in a press release. “We hope our study’s findings will help clinicians better quantify and communicate these cancer risks, allowing for more informed conversations when weighing the benefits and risks of CT exams.”'

The researchers stated in a press release that the largest number of cancers in adults was due to CT scans of the abdomen and pelvis, while children faced a higher risk of cancer following CT scans of the head.

The Cleveland Clinic states that CT scans use ionizing radiation to help capture images but generally carry little risk. CT scans can help show heart disease, blood clots, bone fractures, certain types of cancer, among other conditions.

"A CT scan is an imaging test that helps healthcare providers detect diseases and injuries," the Cleveland Clinic says. "It uses a series of X-rays and a computer to create detailed images of your bones and soft tissues. A CT scan is painless and noninvasive. You might go to a hospital or imaging center for your CT scan."

The UCSF researchers believe that there are some instances where CT scans should either be performed at a lower intensity or avoided altogether.

“Given the large volume of CT use in the United States, many cancers could occur in the future if current practices don’t change,” said the study's first author, Rebecca Smith-Bindman, a UCSF radiologist. “Our estimates put CT on par with other significant risk factors, such as alcohol consumption and excess body weight. Reducing the number of scans and reducing doses per scan would save lives.”

