Could this subscription doctor model replace traditional care?

A new model for meeting with your doctor is spreading.

“It really brings the relationship back, and that’s what this comes down to," Dr. Sarah Bosslet, a pediatrician and owner of Traders Point Pediatrics, said.

"He likes it," Jenn Rosati said of her son with a laugh. "It's quiet, not overstimulating."

Jenn and Evan Rosati, and their seven-month-old son Brooks, have been seeing Dr. Bosslet at Traders Point Pediatrics since he was born.

“For me, it’s just been a huge peace of mind," Jenn said.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Trump unveils health care plan that would pay Americans directly to buy coverage

She told the Scripps News Group in Indianapolis that when they were deciding on a pediatrician, one phone call made an impact.

“I had called some other pediatricians that were more affiliated with some of the larger hospital systems," Jenn explained. "I was trying to call to establish care, and I was on hold for 12 minutes.”

That's when they knew a doctor with a direct primary care model was the right choice.

“‘It's one thing to be on hold for 12 minutes when you don’t need anything," Jenn said. "But, what if he was, like, screaming or he had an ear infection, and we didn’t know what to do... and you were on hold for 12 minutes. It would feel like a lifetime."

“I think of it like a Netflix subscription," Dr. Bosslet stated.

Through this model, families pay a monthly flat fee for unlimited doctor's visits, without involving insurance. That means for any questions or concerns they have, patients can make an appointment, or even just text their doctor, and they won't be assessed another fee.

“It’s predictable," Dr. Bosslet said. "We take all the worry out of it, and I’m able to address all their questions."

RELATED STORY | What the health care deal in Congress could mean for your medical bills

For Dr. Bosslet, it's all about reconnecting with families.

“Over the course of my career, that relationship building with families has really eroded, and it’s kind of fallen apart," she explained. "This has brought those relationships back… being able to actually text with families or just reassure them or give them good information is really rewarding to me.”

Now, it has changed the way both she and her patients approach health care.

“I’ve found my love of pediatrics again," Dr. Bosslet said with a smile.

“My doctor doesn’t spend an hour with me. Nobody spends an hour with any patient anymore," Jenn said. "So I think we’re really lucky.”

Dr. Bosslet emphasized that patients still need insurance when using this model. Direct primary care is meant to complement insurance, as it does not cover emergencies, specialists, and, in many cases, prescription medication.