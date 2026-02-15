Photowalks: The quieter side of Kyoto, Japan

The streets of Kyoto are a living canvas — where centuries-old temples stand beside serene gardens, steaming hot springs soothe weary travelers, and the whispering stalks of the Arashiyama Bamboo Forest create a dreamlike escape. Every corner is steeped in tradition, natural beauty, and the quiet spirit of Japan’s ancient capital.

In this week’s episode of Photowalks, photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham takes you on a visual journey through Kyoto’s timeless treasures and nature-filled wonders.

Join Jeff as he reveals the best vantage points, shares expert tips for framing Kyoto’s storied shrines and tranquil landscapes, and shows how to capture the city’s rare blend of cultural heritage and breathtaking scenery — from temple-lined lanes to steaming onsen — all with just a smartphone.