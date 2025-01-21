Snow-covered cities will be heating up the housing scene in 2025

One of the coldest cities in the U.S. is also one of the hottest housing markets in the country, according to a new analysis by Zillow.

For the second year in a row, and despite its snowy exterior, Zillow predicts Buffalo, New York, will be the hottest housing market for 2025.

"I'm not surprised honestly," said Kelly Spurlock of the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors. "We have very affordable housing in our area especially compared to other places in the country. And you know, it seems to be a place that people want to live."

While one western city managed to sneak onto the list, it's the Northeast and Midwest that dominate Zillow's top ten:



Buffalo, N.Y. Indianapolis, Ind. Providence, R.I. Hartford, Conn. Philadelphia, Pa. St. Louis, Mo. Charlotte, N.C. Kansas City, Mo. Richmond, Va. Salt Lake City, Utah

Indianapolis slid up to second place due to "its strong home price forecast for this year," according to Zillow.

"I've had more buyers coming into Indiana and not for jobs," said realtor Nancy Mutchmore, "just because of quality of life and affordability."

Zillow's chief economist Skylar Olsen said common threads among these markets are new jobs which drive competition and strong home prices.

"And then if you think about other metros at the top of that list, like Providence, Rhode Island, or Hartford, Connecticut," Olsen said, "these are pinched between two super expensive metros. So, they offer relative affordability in their region, and it makes them super-hot for buyers."

Sellers in these markets can expect to sell on a quick timeline which means homebuyers also have to act fast.

"You'll want to be well supported and strategic when you approach this kind of market," Olsen said.

While buying in a hot market has its challenges, broker Carmelo Parlato explained it doesn't necessarily pay to wait.

"I think you definitely want to buy in a city that has an uptrend," he said. "You don't want to buy in a city that's going down, right?"

For 2025, Zillow forecasts a very slow decline in mortgage rates setting the stage for modest home sale growth.

Inventory will also remain a top issue in markets with the greatest demand.