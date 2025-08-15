Federal authorities begin clearing out homeless encampments in Washington, DC, as part of Trump's crackdown

Federal authorities began clearing homeless encampments in Washington, D.C., on Thursday following President Donald Trump's order for homeless individuals living in the nation's capital to move out immediately.

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed to Scripps News that authorities will begin by clearing out at least five different encampments across the city Thursday night. President Trump has mentioned that any individuals experiencing homelessness will have a place to stay, but not within the capital, and details of the plan remain unclear given the longstanding issue of homelessness in the district.



"The Homeless have to move out, IMMEDIATELY," the president said in a statement. "We will give you places to stay, but FAR from the Capital. The Criminals, you don’t have to move out. We’re going to put you in jail where you belong. It’s all going to happen very fast, just like the Border."

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Trump places DC police under federal control, activates National Guard amid crime concerns

Crime and homelessness are issues President Trump has frequently criticized, calling Washington, D.C., unsafe and poorly managed. However, opponents of the Trump administration's policies on homelessness argue it doesn't address the root problem.

"We should be investing in the production of housing that will reduce homelessness. Criminalizing people does not solve homelessness," said Donald Whitehead, the executive director of the National Coalition for the Homeless.

The National Alliance to End Homelessness called the action "cruel" and "inhumane," noting that it could further exacerbate the challenges faced by those without shelter.

RELATED STORY | Advocates slam Trump's response to homelessness in DC as 'cruel and inhumane'

“Homelessness is not a criminal issue. It is an economic issue. Across the nation, in red and blue states alike, people are unable to afford their housing, medical care, groceries, and other basic living expenses. This announcement does nothing to make housing more affordable for residents of the District of Columbia,” said Ann Oliva, CEO of the National Alliance to End Homelessness.

President Trump's new initiative, meanwhile, comes after he signed an executive order last month aimed at making it easier for states and cities to put mentally ill people who are homeless into institutions.

According to government data, more than 770,000 people experienced homelessness in the U.S. In 2024 — the most on record. And the number of families experiencing homelessness increased by 39 percent.