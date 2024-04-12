Alexandra Miller

Alex is based in New York City covering national politics. Prior to her move, she covered all things Washington for more than seven years, leading Scripps News' coverage of President Trump’s first impeachment, both from inside the hearing room and on the ground in Ukraine. In one of her most memorable stories with Scripps News, Alex traveled to Poland with Holocaust survivors to look at the parallels between that time period and the rise of nationalism today.

Prior to her time at Scripps News, Alex was a political reporter for Gray Television’s Washington Bureau and a local news reporter in Charlotte, North Carolina. Alex has also worked as an adjunct professor at her alma-mater, the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland.