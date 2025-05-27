Former assistant to Sean 'Diddy' Combs testifies about alleged threats and abuse

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ former assistant testified Tuesday in his federal sex trafficking trial, recounting a series of alleged threats, abuse and intimidation she said she endured and witnessed while working for the music mogul.

Capricorn Clark told jurors that on her first day of employment, Combs learned she had previously worked for his rival, Suge Knight. He then allegedly took her into Central Park after 9 p.m. and threatened to kill her.

In another instance, Clark said Combs accused her of stealing diamond jewelry that had been loaned to him. He allegedly sent members of his security team to search her apartment, where nothing was found. She testified that she was then held in a vacant office space and forced to take lie detector tests, which came back inconclusive. Clark said Combs told her he would throw her into the East River if she failed.

Clark also described working grueling hours from 9 a.m. to 4 a.m. without meal breaks and said the stress caused her to develop alopecia. She said she resigned after Combs allegedly shoved her, but later returned to work for him in a different capacity, further removed from his inner circle.

In another disturbing episode, Clark testified that Combs once showed up at her home with a gun, demanding to know why she had not informed him that his longtime girlfriend, singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, was dating rapper Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi. Clark said Combs forced her to accompany him to Kid Cudi’s home. While there, she secretly called Cassie, who eventually returned with them to Combs’ apartment. Clark testified that once inside, Combs began kicking Cassie and threatened to kill Clark if she intervened.

Combs, 55, is charged with sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering. He has pleaded not guilty and faces a potential life sentence if convicted.

