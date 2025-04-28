Designer turns handbag craft into major draw, but tariffs are creating challenges

Anthony Luciano has built a thriving leather goods business over the past 25 years, starting from his Manhattan apartment. Initially, he created handbags that found their way into stores worldwide, eventually expanding into custom leather products.

"I ate a lot of ramen noodles and leftover Chinese food until I could move into this building," Luciano said.

A few years ago, he noticed a growing interest from friends, who would join him for coffee breaks or evening cocktails while he worked. Their curiosity led to the creation of Sip and Stitch, where Luciano now teaches individuals from around the globe how to craft their own handbags. Participants spend hours in his workshop, sipping wine, enjoying food and designing their purses, choosing fabrics and hardware down to the last detail.

However, Luciano faces challenges as President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs are set to increase costs for his materials.

RELATED STORY | Tariff reversal: Trump announces 90-day pause on 'reciprocal' duties amid global negotiations

"The leathers ... I buy locally, but most of it comes from either France or Italy," he said.

Luciano explained that there has been considerable confusion regarding the tariffs.

"Everyone's sort of in limbo because we don’t really know what’s happening. Every day it’s something different," he said. "Some of my good vendors are not charging me more, but some are increasing their prices even though the tariffs haven’t kicked in yet. Everyone's just trying to figure out how to react."

During a meeting with Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, President Trump stated he is in "no rush" to finalize trade deals. Currently, the European Union faces a 10% tariff from the United States, a pause from the previously proposed 20% rate.

RELATED STORY | Tariffs: The potential positive impact on your finances

Luciano mentioned he plans to absorb costs as long as possible before raising prices for his classes and custom goods. However, he expressed frustration that his customers will ultimately bear the burden. While he is not worried about losing his business, he acknowledged that tariffs could change how he operates.

"I've reinvented myself several times throughout my 25-year career, so I’ll figure it out," Luciano said.