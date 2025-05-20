Cassie's mom said Sean 'Diddy' Combs demanded she send him $20K

The mother of Casandra Ventura Fine, known as "Cassie," said her daughter told her that Sean "Diddy" Combs was threatening to release sex tapes of Cassie on Christmas Day in 2011 after he found out she was dating rapper Kid Cudi.

The accusation came during Regina Ventura's testimony in Combs's ongoing federal criminal trial on Tuesday.

The 55-year-old music mogul is on trial in New York for charges of sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering. He has pleaded not guilty and is facing a life sentence behind bars.

Most of the first week of Combs' trial centered around Cassie's testimony, in which she accused him of being sexually, physically and psychologically abusive to her over their decade-long relationship. Her allegations included that he controlled every aspect of her life so that she couldn't leave him, that she felt like a sex worker and that when she tried to break it off, he raped her.

Ventura said on Tuesday that Combs was angry about Cassie and Kid Cudi's, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, relationship and that he told her he needed $20,000 as a reimbursement for what he had spent on Cassie.

Ventura said she was worried for her daughter's safety and that she and her husband took out a home equity loan to get the $20,000 and wired the money to him. Days later, the money was wired back without an explanation.

Combs' attorneys did not ask Ventura any questions.

Former assistant to Sean 'Diddy' Combs testifies about demanding work conditions

David James worked as one of Combs's assistants from 2007 to 2009. He testified that his job included everything from making sure Combs's breakfast was up to his standards to procuring illicit drugs for him and his friends.

He described how he would set up hotel rooms before Combs's arrival. James claimed this would include organizing Combs's clothing, his toiletry bag that contained about 40 products, a medicine bag that contained 25 to 30 bottles of drugs like ecstasy and Percocet and personal items — such as lube, baby oil and condoms.

James claimed Combs' security would reimburse him for the items with cash. He also noted that Combs' favorite hotel to stay in in New York City was the Trump International.

The former assistant said it was a demanding job that often included him going weeks without a day off. He testified that one of Combs' other assistants had to be hospitalized for dehydration after working with Combs for 24 hours straight.

He claimed there was a phrase used to describe the work life under Combs: "If you're tired, you'll get fired."

James testified that he resigned from the position after a situation that made him feel unsafe. That incident included him having to hold handguns while Combs and his security allegedly tried to confront his career rival Marion "Suge" Knight Jr. at a diner in Los Angeles.

During his testimony on Monday, James said he didn't have a lot of interactions with Cassie, but he recalled speaking with her in Miami within the first year of working for Combs, in which he alleged Cassie said, "I can't get out" when she was asked about leaving the lifestyle.

James testified that he was with Combs when a business associate asked Combs about Cassie and his late ex-partner and mother to some of his children, Kim Porter. James said Combs described Porter as his "queen" but referred to Cassie as "young" and "moldable."

This is a developing story that will be updated.