Who are all of the celebrities mentioned during Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial and why?

The anticipated trial for Sean "Diddy" Combs began May 12 in New York City, where he faces a potential life sentence for charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The 55-year-old music mogul and entrepreneur has been in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since he was arrested in Manhattan in September of last year.

Since the first lawsuit accusing Combs of sexual assault and abuse came out in 2023, there have been countless others filed with more accusations — all of which he has denied.

There have been a lot of conspiracies about Combs' alleged behavior over the course of his tenured entertainment career, including many theories of other celebrities' involvement or complacency. However, none have been accused of any wrongdoing in connection with this case, and, although their names may be mentioned over the course of the trial, it does not mean they have any negative association.

RELATED STORY | Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sex trafficking trial opens with graphic testimony

Casandra Ventura Fine, professionally known as "Cassie"

The entertainer dated Combs for over a decade up until 2018 after she signed with his Bad Boy Records label in the early 2000s. She accused Combs of physical abuse and rape in a lawsuit filed in Nov. 2023. The lawsuit, which Cassie said in her recent testimony was settled for $20 million, was the first time the now-infamous term "freak offs" was brought to light. Cassie has claimed these were recorded marathons of sex and drugs involving her performing sex acts with male prostitutes — sometimes for days at a time — while Combs watched and orchestrated. Cassie alleges that Combs kept her in the relationship with fear and blackmail. She is a key witness for prosecutors in his ongoing trial.

Kid Cudi

The 41-year-old rapper, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, was mentioned by Cassie during her second day of testimony. She said there was a time when she tried to leave Combs and date Mescudi. Cassie claimed Combs threatened Mescudi's life and said he was going to blow up his car, which ultimately led her to end the brief relationship. According to Rolling Stone, which cited police records and the Los Angeles Fire Department, Mescudi's Porsche was set on fire by an “incendiary device” on January 9, 2012, at a Los Angeles address connected to him through public records. No one was charged in the case, and Combs has previously denied any involvement in a statement through his attorneys. Mescudi has not been accused of any wrongdoing in the case.

Drake

The 38-year-old rapper and actor from Canada, full name Aubrey Drake Graham, was briefly mentioned during Cassie's testimony on the third day of Combs' trial. Cassie alleged that Combs threw her into a bed frame in 2013 as she was packing to go to Graham's music festival in Canada. Graham has not been accused of any wrongdoing in the case.

Suge Knight

Cassie briefly mentioned Knight's name, real name Marion Hugh Knight Jr., on her first day of questioning with prosecutors. Cassie testified that Combs left her during a "freak off" in Los Angeles to go confront Knight, a former rival record executive, after he was spotted at a nearby diner. Cassie claimed that she saw Combs and a bodyguard dressed in dark clothing and grab guns out of a safe before leaving in an SUV. It’s unclear if he ended up encountering Knight at the diner. Knight has not been accused of any wrongdoing in connection to this case.