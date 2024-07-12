1
Movies
Crime
Judge dismisses involuntary manslaughter case against Alec Baldwin
Scripps News Staff
Obituaries
Shelley Duvall, star of 'The Shining,' 'Nashville,' dies at 75
AP via Scripps News
Crime
'Rust' armorer will reportedly be called to stand in Alec Baldwin trial
Scripps News Staff
Movies
'Shrek 5' is officially in the works. Here's everything we know
Alex Arger
Movies
'The Devil Wears Prada' sequel is reportedly in development at Disney
Taylor O'Bier
U.S. News
Film festival will celebrate Jimmy Carter's 100th birthday this fall
Elina Tarkazikis
Movies
Top films at the box office this Fourth of July weekend
Casey Mendoza
Movies
Is Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce romance the inspiration behind new Hallmark movie?
Gage Jackson
Movies
'Freaky Friday 2' has begun filming. Here's which stars will be returning
Alex Arger
Crime
Judge weighs whether 'Rust' armorer will testify in Alec Baldwin trial
AP via Scripps News
Movies
Jason Biggs talks 25 years since 'American Pie': 'I can remember every moment'
Elina Tarkazikis
Movies
'Practical Magic' is getting a sequel. Here's what we know about it
Taylor O'Bier
Crime
Alec Baldwin faces new lawsuit for ‘Rust’ shooting from victim’s family
Court TV
Books
New 'Hunger Games' movie based on upcoming prequel book in the works
Alex Arger
Movies
Albert Ruddy, Oscar-winning producer, dies at 94
AP via Scripps News
Movies
Chicago-area house from 'Home Alone' is back on the market
Taylor O'Bier
Movies
Trump campaign calls 'The Apprentice' film 'blatantly false,' vows legal action
AP via Scripps News
Entertainment
Disney plans to reduce annual Marvel releases. Here's how many you can expect to see each year
Alex Arger
Entertainment
'Eight Seconds': The forgotten history of African Americans in Western culture
Alexa Liacko
Movies
You've probably noticed fewer sex scenes in movies, and data backs up that observation
Douglas Jones
Entertainment
Crew members injured in crash on set of Eddie Murphy movie 'The Pickup'
AP via Scripps News
Crime
'Rust' armorer sentenced to 18 months for fatal shooting on movie set
Scripps News Staff
Movies
Game on: Margot Robbie is producing a live-action 'Monopoly' movie
Alex Arger
Movies
Controversial wooden door from 'Titanic' sells for more than $700,000
Alex Arger
Movies
First look at 'Beetlejuice' sequel shows Michael Keaton back in action
Jennifer Graham Kizer
Movies
Neve Campbell returns to 'Scream' after leaving franchise over salary
Taylor O'Bier
Movies
Messi, the canine star of ‘Anatomy of a Fall,’ stole the show at the Oscars
Kaitlin Gates
Movies
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures tackling issues in film industry
Axel Turcios
Movies
Where to watch the 2024 Oscar-nominated films online
Jennifer Graham Kizer
Music
Ryan Gosling will perform 'I'm Just Ken' at the 2024 Oscars
Anna Weaver
Movies
Here's why the 'Mary Poppins' age rating was just changed to PG
Alex Arger
Movies
Get paid $2,000 to watch Oscar-nominated films and predict the winners
Kaitlin Gates
Crime
Armorer in fatal 'Rust' shooting involving Alec Baldwin faces trial
AP via Scripps News
Celebrity
Michael J. Fox leaves wheelchair in surprise appearance at BAFTAs
Alex Arger
Movies
Marvel reveals cast for highly anticipated 'Fantastic Four' reboot
Alex Arger
Movies
Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' heading to Disney+ with these 5 bonus songs
Alex Arger
Black History
AMC offering $5 tickets for movies to celebrate Black History Month
Scripps News Staff
Obituaries
Carl Weathers, star in 'Rocky' and 'Predator,' dead at 76
Scripps News Staff
Crime
Man who stole famous 'Wizard of Oz' slippers sentenced
Casey Mendoza
Movies
Jake Gyllenhaal, Conor McGregor star in 'Road House' remake
Jennifer Graham Kizer
Crime
SAG-AFTRA backs Alec Baldwin amid 'Rust' shooting manslaughter charge
Scripps News Staff
Movies
'No Ken without Barbie': Ryan Gosling reacts to Oscar snubs
Elina Tarkazikis
