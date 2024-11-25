'Wicked' good weekend at the box office for the new Broadway musical adaptation

"Wicked" defied gravity at the box office for its opening weekend, making history as the highest-grossing debut for a film adaptation of a Broadway musical.

The movie, starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, brought in $114 million at the box office domestically and $164.2 million globally.

Those numbers make it the third-largest opening weekend of the year following "Deadpool & Wolverine" and "Inside Out 2."

RELATED STORY | Mattel says it 'deeply' regrets misprint on 'Wicked' dolls packaging that links to porn site

Part 2 of "Wicked," which is both a prequel and sequel story to "The Wizard of Oz," has already been filmed and is set to debut next fall.

Behind "Wicked" this weekend for popularity at the box office was "Gladiator II" starring Denzel Washington and Paul Mescal. The action movie raked in $55.5 million in ticket sales.

With Disney's "Moana 2" opening in theaters on Wednesday, it's looking like a great week for Hollywood.