Are you Elle Woods' twin? 'Legally Blonde' prequel series sets open casting call for young character

Do you have the "bend and snap" down pat? Comfortable using legal jargon in everyday life? Welcome back, Elle Woods.

The lead character played by Reese Witherspoon in "Legally Blonde" is coming back to the screen, but this time, in a prequel TV series following the future lawyer while she's in high school — and you can be the one to bring her to life.

On Wednesday, Witherspoon posted to Instagram announcing there's an open casting call for the role, so anyone who thinks they've got what it takes can submit an audition at this link.

"I'm SO excited to see all your fabulous takes on everyone's favorite Gemini vegetarian!" Witherspoon said in the post's caption.

According to the audition page, the series, titled "Elle," is looking for a white female who's at least 18 years old to play its lead.

"A driven, natural-born leader who will always stop to straighten another woman's crown," the site reads. "With Bel Air tastes and an allergy to social injustice, Elle's magnetic personality brightens the world with confidence, vulnerability, and an earnestness that charms everyone around her."

Video auditions are due no later than Oct. 25, and filming tentatively starts in April of next year.

"Elle," a collaboration between Witherspoon's production company "Hello Sunshine" and Amazon Prime Video, is set to follow the titular character as she comes of age in the 90s, experiences her first love and first heartbreak, and finds "her moral convictions."

News of its development first dropped earlier this year, 23 years after the original film debuted. "Legally Blonde" went on to gross over $141 million at the global box office and soon became a pop culture classic. Two years later, "Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde" grossed $125 million, and a direct-to-video spinoff "Legally Blondes" premiered in 2009, with Witherspoon as a producer instead of the lead. There was also a TV series titled, "Legally Blonde: The Musical – The Search for Elle Woods" and a stage musical.

There is also a "Legally Blonde 3" in the works, with Witherspoon set to return. The actress confirmed the news in an Instagram video in which she recreated Elle's Harvard video essay from the 2001 original film. Not many details have been released, but Mindy Kaling is rumored to be writing its script.