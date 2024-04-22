Alex is a digital content producer for Scripps News. Her work covers everything from deep dives into lawsuits and crime stories to the latest trending topics in entertainment and business. Prior to joining the company in 2019, she spent three years reporting and producing for digital and on-air at an NBC-affiliate TV station in Columbia, Missouri, where she received her bachelor’s degree in journalism. Alex is a St. Louis native but now resides in Los Angeles. In her free time, you can find her at a concert or local flea market, but otherwise, you can reach her at alex.arger@scripps.com.