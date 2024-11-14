'Queer Eye' introduces the the newest member of the Fab Five: Jeremiah Brent

The Fab Five are back to their full power again with a new fifth cast member: Jeremiah Brent.

In a new trailer for "Queer Eye" season nine, Brent is introduced as the group's latest interior designer, replacing Bobby Berk who left the show after its eighth season.

"The world is changing. We've grown and changed, even our cast has changed," culture expert Karamo Brown says at the beginning of the trailer. "Girl, have you seen Jeremiah? She got the design skills, honey."

Brent joins Brown, food expert Antoni Prowski, fashion expert Tan France and grooming expert Jonathan Van Ness as the Netflix series takes its first excursion to Las Vegas to help this season's "heroes" transform into a better version of themselves.

"From a former showgirl struggling to regain her confidence to a dedicated librarian in need of a change, watch as the Fab Five light up Sin City and transform the lives of their heroes in spectacular Vegas style," Netflix said in announcing the trailer.

The latest season is the first without Berk, who shared last November that leaving the reboot was not "an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one." Then earlier this year, Rolling Stone published a story claiming tension among the Fab Five, Van Ness' "rage issues" and toxic culture on set led to Berk's departure.

While on a podcast, Van Ness acknowledged that "there were times where I could have been better" while on set, but they said the article was written in "bad faith" and was not "really based in reality." France also commented on the situation when responding to claims that he supposedly led the charge to get Brent hired. In an Instagram post, France said, "My former colleague getting fired had nothing to do with me trying to get my friend hired."

This won't be Brent's first foray into TV. After founding his design firm Jeremiah Brent Design in 2011, he starred in TLC's "Nate & Jeremiah By Design" in 2017, was the event designer in Netflix's reality series "Say I Do" in 2020 and was behind the HGTV series "The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project" in 2021. He was also the host of "Home Made Simple" on Oprah Winfrey's OWN Network.