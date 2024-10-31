Woman charged with hate crimes after pepper spraying Muslim Uber driver

A New York woman is facing hate crime charges after allegedly pepper spraying her Uber driver in what authorities are calling an "anti-Muslim attack."

Jennifer Guilbeault was indicted by a New York Supreme Court Monday for her alleged actions in the incident, which took place on the Upper East Side at around 12:15 a.m. on July 31.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, citing court documents and statements made on record in the court, said Guilbeault and another individual were in the back of the 45-year-old Uber driver's car when he approached a red light and began praying in Arabic. Guilbeault then lunged toward the driver's seat and pepper sprayed his face, "causing burning, redness and pain," Bragg said in a press release.

The driver called 911 a few minutes later, and Guilbeault was arrested at the scene, Bragg said.

RELATED STORY | FBI report: Schools 3rd-highest location for hate crimes in 2022

"As alleged, Jennifer Guilbeault senselessly assaulted a Muslim Uber driver while he was just doing his job," Bragg said. "The victim is a hardworking New Yorker who should not have to face this type of hate because of his identity. Everyone is welcome to live and work in Manhattan, and our Hate Crimes Unit will continue to address bias-motivated attacks by thoroughly investigating and prosecuting cases, conducting community outreach, and supporting victims."

Guilbeault was charged with one count of assault in the second degree as a hate crime, assault in the third degree as a hate crime and aggravated harassment in the second degree. The 23-year-old is expected to return to court in January after pleading not guilty to the charges at her arraignment.