Megan Fox is pregnant with baby No. 4, her first with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are adding another member to their family.

The actress announced she was pregnant in an Instagram post on Monday, with one photo capturing her cradling her belly bump and another showing a positive pregnancy test. She tagged Kelly in the post on the photo of her stomach.

"Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back," the post's caption read, seemingly referencing the couple's past pregnancy loss.

This will be the actress and musician's first baby together but her fourth and his second. Fox is mom to 12-year-old Noah, 10-year-old Bodhi and 8-year-old Journey with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. Kelly is dad to 15-year-old daughter Casie with ex Emma Cannon.

Fox and Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, started dating in 2020 after meeting while working on the film "Midnight in the Switchgrass." They went public with the relationship that May when Fox appeared in Kelly's "Bloody Valentine" music video.

The 38-year-old actress and 34-year-old rocker then announced their engagement in January 2022.

Last year, Fox opened up about the miscarriage she suffered with Kelly in her book "Pretty Boys Are Poisonous." Kelly also released a song in which he says, "How can I live with the fact that my hand wasn't on her stomach when we lost the baby?"

Multiple sources stated the pair called off their engagement earlier this year. However, they reconnected, most recently stepping out for Halloween as Queen Padmé Amidala and Anakin Skywalker from "Star Wars."